- Surf's up in Southampton where an archaic law restricting surfing during the day at some of the village's most popular beaches has been lifted.

Earlier this week, the board voted in favor of amending a code which banned surfing throughout a more than 3 mile stretch from June 15 to September 15 between 9 in the morning to 6 at night. Now surfers for the most part have free rein.

“Maybe 40 years ago the boards were bigger and there was no leash on the boards or maybe somebody complained,” said Jesse Warren, Southampton Village’s newly elected mayor. “I don’t know. I don’t understand why the law is on our books in the first place but I'm very happy to be the mayor to take it off the books.”

In the past surfers and swimmers always worked it out themselves but this weekend a complaint involved a police officer who reminded the surfer of the restriction.

An online petition with more than 7,000 signatures in opposition to the ban generated buzz and ultimately helped overturn the legislation.

“We live in a surfing community,” Warren said. “So it’s something we want to put it forward and encourage people to surf.”

The Village set up a surf committee to include representatives of different perspectives as well as a surf scholarship program for residents to learn how to surf. The mayor has also brought back surf camp after it was banned under the previous administration.