- A subway train on the F line had to be evacuated after its brakes were activated, causing a partial derailment at Sutphin Boulevard on Saturday.

All the 170-200 passengers aboard the train were reportedly removed safely using a reach train and no injuries have been reported so far.

Due to the incident, there are currently delays and service changes on the F train line, which is suspended between 71st Avenue and Forest Hills and 179th Street in Jamaica.

The LIRR is cross-honoring tickets between Jamaica and Penn Station. Riders can see a station agent for a free courtesy pass for continued bus service.