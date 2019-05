- MTA New York City Transit officials believe that people have been intentionally pulling the emergency brake on several subway trains in recent days. Transit officials have turned over information and security video to the NYPD, which is investigating.

"Just in terms of the pulling of the emergency brakes, we are going to be investigating as reckless endangerment," Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at a news conference on Wednesday. "We'll go from there as far as how long this has been going on."

Shea added that he doesn't believe this is common but it is serious.

"It poses a danger and a risk to people any time that you're disrupting so we'll investigate it accordingly," he said. "We'll go from there to determine what the motive is."

New York City Transit President Andy Byford said he believes so-called subway surfers are to blame for illegally stopping trains. And he a message for them.

"I would love to be able to catch these people," he said. "I would like them to face consequences for their actions and I would like to ban them from the subway."

Byford said this appears to be the pattern: a person grabs the outside of the train's last car, climbs in inside the rear cab, and pulls the emergency brake, which forces the moving subway to stop in its tracks.

While emergency brakes are visible in subway cars where passengers can access them, the suspicious cases only involve emergency brakes inside the rear cab, which is supposed to be locked with a key.

Investigators said there is no sign of forced entry, which means whoever is responsible either got inside through an unlocked door or they have their own key.

The MTA and NYPD are reviewing security camera video footage from several incidents.