- Inhaling the liquid flavoring in e-cigarettes could increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

A new study out of Stanford University’s School of Medicine adds to growing evidence that flavored ‘e-liquids’ used in vapes can hinder human cells’ ability to survive.

The authors say these changes, some even happening in the absence of nicotine, are known to play a role in heart disease.

The findings have grave implications particularly for teens among whom vaping has skyrocketed.

“One in five high school students have tried e-cigarettes perhaps because they feel they are relatively safe,” says one of the two lead authors on the study, Dr. Won Hee Lee.

Many say that belief is not just because vapes have fewer cancer- causing chemicals than cigarettes, but also because vaping products are sold in sweet and fruity flavors which appear harmless.

“But we found the e-liquids caused changes in the endothelial cells that are closely related to those seen during the development of cardiovascular disease,” says Dr. Lee Researchers studied a total of six flavors with varying levels of nicotine.

Tests on human cells show most e-liquids to be toxic, but the most dangerous flavors were cinnamon and menthol.