<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story409296457" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409296457" data-article-version="1.0">Study shows e-cigs increase risk of heart attack</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/study-shows-e-cigs-increase-risk-of-heart-attack">Kayla Mamelak </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:40AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-409296457"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:40AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:48AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Study_shows_e_cigs_increase_risk_of_hear_0_7318100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Study_shows_e_cigs_increase_risk_of_hear_0_7318100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Study_shows_e_cigs_increase_risk_of_hear_0_7318100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Study_shows_e_cigs_increase_risk_of_hear_0_7318100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Study_shows_e_cigs_increase_risk_of_hear_0_7318100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409296457-409297400" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Study_shows_e_cigs_increase_risk_of_hear_0_7318100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Study_shows_e_cigs_increase_risk_of_hear_0_7318100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Study_shows_e_cigs_increase_risk_of_hear_0_7318100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Study_shows_e_cigs_increase_risk_of_hear_0_7318100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Study_shows_e_cigs_increase_risk_of_hear_0_7318100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409296457" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Inhaling the liquid flavoring in e-cigarettes could increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.</p><p>A <a href="http://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2019/05/e-cigarette-use-and-flavorings-may-increase-heart-disease-risk.html" target="_blank">new study out of Stanford University’s School of Medicine</a> adds to growing evidence that flavored ‘e-liquids’ used in vapes can hinder human cells’ ability to survive.</p><p>The authors say these changes, some even happening in the absence of nicotine, are known to play a role in heart disease.</p><p>The findings have grave implications particularly for teens among whom vaping has skyrocketed.</p><p>“One in five high school students have tried e-cigarettes perhaps because they feel they <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/ihop-announces-another-name-change-after-last-year-s-burger-drama-leading-to-speculation-confusion" title="IHOP announces another name change after last year's burger drama, leading to speculation, confusion" > data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/08/10/IHOP%20Applebee%27s%20GETTY_1502402702453_3901979_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/08/10/IHOP%20Applebee%27s%20GETTY_1502402702453_3901979_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/08/10/IHOP%20Applebee%27s%20GETTY_1502402702453_3901979_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/08/10/IHOP%20Applebee%27s%20GETTY_1502402702453_3901979_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/08/10/IHOP%20Applebee%27s%20GETTY_1502402702453_3901979_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>IHOP announces another name change after last year's burger drama, leading to speculation, confusion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Because it went so well the last time, IHOP has announced it will be changing its name yet again. Sort of.</p><p>On Monday, the flapjack franchise shared a cryptic post on Twitter which shows the IHOb logo — from when the chain briefly switched its name to reflect its burger offerings in June 2018 — slowly morphing back into the traditional IHOP logo.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/patient-reunited-with-heart-transplant-surgeon-15-years-later" title="Patient reunited with heart transplant surgeon 15 years later" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Patient_reunited_with_heart_transplant_s_0_7318346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Patient_reunited_with_heart_transplant_s_0_7318346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Patient_reunited_with_heart_transplant_s_0_7318346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Patient_reunited_with_heart_transplant_s_0_7318346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Patient_reunited_with_heart_transplant_s_0_7318346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shelby Caban was born with a heart that did not pump blood through her body efficiently.  At 10 years old, she receive a successful heart transplant. ow 25, Caban has reunited with the surgeon who saved her life, Dr. Jonathan Chen." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Patient reunited with heart transplant surgeon 15 years later</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kerry Drew </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was an emotional meeting -- 15 years after a life-saving procedure.</p><p>A Fox 5 camera was the only one in the room as Shelby Caban, 25, was reunited with transplant surgeon Dr. Jonathan Chen, who performed her heart transplant surgery when she was just 10.</p><p>"He saved my life. He's got magic hands, a magic brain. To me, he's the person who saved me. I wouldn't be here, physically if it wasn't for him," Caban said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/video-shows-hammerhead-shark-circling-boat-near-anna-marie-island" title="Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Hammerhead_shark_circles_boat_0_7318420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Hammerhead_shark_circles_boat_0_7318420_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Hammerhead_shark_circles_boat_0_7318420_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Hammerhead_shark_circles_boat_0_7318420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Hammerhead_shark_circles_boat_0_7318420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="VIDEO: Corinne Lough" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:33AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:00AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A hammerhead shark was captured on video circling a boat near Anna Maria Island.</p><p>On Monday, Corrine Lough was boating near Anna Maria Island and told Fox 35 that she was getting ready to jump in the water for a swim when she spotted a hammerhead shark.</p><p>She said that once she saw the shark, she decided against swimming. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> href="/news/patient-reunited-with-heart-transplant-surgeon-15-years-later"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Patient_reunited_with_heart_transplant_s_0_7318346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Patient_reunited_with_heart_transplant_s_0_20190528142510"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Patient reunited with heart transplant surgeon 15 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-hammerhead-shark-circling-boat-near-anna-marie-island"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="corinne lough_hammerhead shark_052819_1559053257075.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/study-urges-smarter-use-of-antibiotics"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20ANTIBIOTIC%20RESISTANCE%20STUDY_00.00.25.18_1559053490980.png_7318291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE STUDY_00.00.25.18_1559053490980.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study urges smarter use of antibiotics</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/study-shows-e-cigs-increase-risk-of-heart-attack"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Study_shows_e_cigs_increase_risk_of_hear_0_7318100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Study_shows_e_cigs_increase_risk_of_hear_0_20190528114053"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study shows e-cigs increase risk of heart attack</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-say-holy-spirit-saved-speeder-from-ticket" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/28/SavedByGod_1559051461993_7318268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/28/SavedByGod_1559051461993_7318268_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/28/SavedByGod_1559051461993_7318268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/28/SavedByGod_1559051461993_7318268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/28/SavedByGod_1559051461993_7318268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facebook&#x3a;&#x20;Polizei&#x20;NRW&#x20;Viersen" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police say 'Holy Spirit' saved speeder from ticket</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/supreme-court-upholds-indiana-abortion-law-on-fetal-remains-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/16/4A%20MO%20ABORTION%20BILL_00.00.30.02_1558009251026.png_7273320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/16/4A%20MO%20ABORTION%20BILL_00.00.30.02_1558009251026.png_7273320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/16/4A%20MO%20ABORTION%20BILL_00.00.30.02_1558009251026.png_7273320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/16/4A%20MO%20ABORTION%20BILL_00.00.30.02_1558009251026.png_7273320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/16/4A%20MO%20ABORTION%20BILL_00.00.30.02_1558009251026.png_7273320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missouri&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Republican-led&#x20;Senate&#x20;has&#x20;passed&#x20;a&#x20;wide-ranging&#x20;bill&#x20;to&#x20;ban&#x20;abortions&#x20;at&#x20;eight&#x20;weeks&#x20;of&#x20;pregnancy&#x2c;&#x20;acting&#x20;only&#x20;hours&#x20;after&#x20;Alabama&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;governor&#x20;signed&#x20;a&#x20;near-total&#x20;abortion&#x20;ban&#x20;into&#x20;law&#x2e;&#x20;May&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Supreme Court upholds Indiana abortion law on fetal remains</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/study-urges-smarter-use-of-antibiotics" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20ANTIBIOTIC%20RESISTANCE%20STUDY_00.00.25.18_1559053490980.png_7318291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20ANTIBIOTIC%20RESISTANCE%20STUDY_00.00.25.18_1559053490980.png_7318291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20ANTIBIOTIC%20RESISTANCE%20STUDY_00.00.25.18_1559053490980.png_7318291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20ANTIBIOTIC%20RESISTANCE%20STUDY_00.00.25.18_1559053490980.png_7318291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20ANTIBIOTIC%20RESISTANCE%20STUDY_00.00.25.18_1559053490980.png_7318291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study urges smarter use of antibiotics</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-man-searching-for-owner-of-necklace-filled-with-ashes-found-on-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/necklace%20for%20web_1559048504008.png_7318166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/necklace%20for%20web_1559048504008.png_7318166_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/necklace%20for%20web_1559048504008.png_7318166_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/necklace%20for%20web_1559048504008.png_7318166_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/necklace%20for%20web_1559048504008.png_7318166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Shawn&#x20;Rauch" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man searching for owner of necklace filled with ashes found on beach</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 