Cops: Suspect had 800 pounds of stolen lemons

THERMAL, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in Southern California after deputies found about 800 pounds of stolen lemons inside his car.

Dionicio Fierros, 69, was arrested Friday and booked on a charge of theft of agricultural products, Riverside County sheriff's officials said.

Deputies were investigating recent farm thefts when they stopped Fierros' car in Thermal on Friday morning.

Deputies say they found several large bags of freshly picked lemons Inside his car that they say were stolen from a nearby farm.

A telephone number for Fierros could not be located in public records and it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.