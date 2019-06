- A Bronx man was arrested for attempting to scam an elderly man out of $9,700.

Carlos Miguel Ferreira, 38, called the 78-year-old victim pretending to be his grandson. He allegedly told the man that he had been arrested for drunk driving.

Ferreira told the man to call a phone number. He called and was told his grandson needed the money for bail.

The vicitm does not have a grandson.

He called police who set up a sting to nab Ferreira in East Meadow.

On June 18 at about 5:17 p.m., police met the suspect at the Green Turtle Restaurant on Hempstead Turnpike.

Ferreira resisted arrest, said Nassau County police. He was eventually taken into custody.

Ferreira faces attempted grand larceny and resisting arrest charges. He was due in court on Wednesday.