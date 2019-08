- New York State Police has issued a warning that an individual is contacting the public on Long Island, identifying themselves as the New York State Police and requesting personal information.

The person calls from a number that appears on caller ID as that of a State Police station although the calls are not originating from the station.

Police have confirmed that the calls are a scam and that the state police would not ask for such information over the phone. As with any suspicious phone call, authorities recommend that you never share any personal information over the phone unless you are 100 percent sure of the origin of the call, and that verifying conditions exist such as security questions and passwords that only you and the vendor would know.

An investigation is ongoing.