Solstice Soul Train celebrates the season

- People in Harlem threw on their dancing boots or pulled out their drums as they hopped on board the Solstice Soul Train to spread holiday cheer. This was the second year of the event.

"We we're so excited to bring Make Music New York uptown. Make Music New York celebrates music all over the city on the winter and summer solstice," Carey King, the executive director of Uptown Grand Central, told Fox 5. "We have soul, we have funk, we have a brass band, we have a jazz band, a Latin band, a choir — we have everything to represent all the diversities here in Harlem."

Community leaders were also on hand as the largest tree ever brought to East Harlem was crowned with a star. The ornament was also symbolic of Uptown Grand Central's new initiative "Dubbed in Light" in which 300 to 400 school children, seniors and those with disabilities made their own glow-in-the-dark stars to hang up around the 125th Metro-North stop in East Harlem.

The event took place on Dec. 21 along 125th Street and ended underneath the Metro-North train tracks.

If you missed out on the Solstice Soul Train, the stars will be on display until Jan. 4 along Metro North and in local businesses.

http://www.makemusicny.org/

http://uptowngrandcentral.org/