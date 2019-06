- Not everyone can score goals on the World Cup stage like Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe but you can look as good as a "soccer girl."

A recent article by VOX details how this became the summer's coolest look, arguably propelled by the success of the U.S. Women's National Team.

The style is usually characterized by baggy shirts or jerseys, baggy soccer shorts or Adidas track pants, and indoor soccer sneakers like the Sambas or slide sandals.

"Soccer girl style is this whole confident style—athletic, athleisure wear—we see this a lot of different brands," Lindsay Weiss, a blogger and stylist at Cocoincashmere.com, told FOX 5 NY. "And with the World Cup going on the week, I think it gives women and girls even more of a chance and a reason to dress like that. But it's really a lot about comfort."

While comfort is key, pulling off this look is all about attitude.

Noelle Walters, a 9-year-old soccer girl, said their swag comes from having a competitive edge.

"They want to win, and that helps them get more confident," she said.