- Over 100 small business owners and several elected leaders rallied at City Hall on Wednesday to blast Mayor Bill de Blasio’s bill that would require small businesses to provide up to two weeks of paid vacation to workers.

"Our local small business owners would much rather invest in their workers and their communities than needlessly give to government," said City Council member Mark Gjonaj.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, the Mayor’s office said that paid personal time off is a right, not a privilege and arguing that they heard many of the same criticisms in 2014 before passing a paid personal sick leave bill.

Attendees at the rally said that the bill would be an unfair burden on small businesses and that the Mayor’s office needs instead to focus on rising rents.

There are over 1400 small business owners throughout New York City.