Rare Siberian tiger born at Six Flags Great Adventure named for soccer star Carli Lloyd Jun 25 2019 04:44PM By Arun Kristian Das, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jun 25 2019 04:17PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 25 2019 04:44PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 05:09PM EDT Carli, a Siberian tiger born at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. (Courtesy of Six Flags Great Adventure) (Courtesy of Six Flags Great Adventure) (Courtesy of Six Flags Great Adventure) (Courtesy of Six Flags Great Adventure) (Courtesy of Six Flags Great Adventure) (Courtesy of Six Flags Great Adventure)" title="SIX_FLAGS_CARLI_SIBERIAN_TIGER_CUB_1_062519_1561493596491.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/SIX_FLAGS_CARLI_SIBERIAN_TIGER_CUB_2_062519_1561493596494_7442455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Carli, a Siberian tiger born at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. (Courtesy of Six Flags Great Adventure)" title="SIX_FLAGS_CARLI_SIBERIAN_TIGER_CUB_2_062519_1561493596494.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/SIX_FLAGS_CARLI_SIBERIAN_TIGER_CUB_3_062519_1561493599018_7442457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Carli, a Siberian tiger born at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. (Courtesy of Six Flags Great Adventure)" title="SIX_FLAGS_CARLI_SIBERIAN_TIGER_CUB_3_062519_1561493599018.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Siberian_tiger_cub__Courtesy__Six_Flags__0_7442281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Carli, a Siberian tiger born at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. (Courtesy of Six Flags Great Adventure) (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - A Siberian tiger born at <strong><a href="https://www.sixflags.com/greatadventure">Six Flags Great Adventure</a></strong> in May is only the second Siberian born there in 15 years.</p> <p>The animal care team named the cub Carli in honor of <strong><a href="http://www.carlilloyd.com/">Carli Lloyd</a></strong>, the World Cup and Olympic soccer champion and New Jersey native. (Lloyd is currently playing with the USWNT at the FIFA World Cup in France.)</p> <p>Carli, now 6 weeks old, is the first cub born to the safari's Nadya. The animal care team has to hand-raise Carli.</p> <p>"Nadya showed great mothering skills at first; but when she failed to nurse her cub, we stepped in. Today, Carli is doing extremely well," Dr. Ken Keiffer, the safari veterinarian, <a href="https://www.sixflags.com/greatadventure/newsroom/june-24-2019">said in a statement</a>. "She weighs 12 pounds and when full-grown, will weigh more than 500 pounds. Her large paws are indicative of the massive cat she will grow to become one day."</p> <p>Carli will soon be on display in the Safari Discoveries section.</p> <p>Three years ago, Nadya was paired with a female African lion named Zuri. The two cats bonded and still live together. The animal care team plans to reintroduce Carli, when she is older, to her mother.</p> <p>"Tigers are typically solitary animals, while lions are more social," Keiffer said. Plan for housing homeless families in Brooklyn prompts dueling petitions
By Mac King, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jun 25 2019 08:30PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 08:31PM EDT
More than 2,000 residents of Park Slope have signed a petition supporting the plan for a 250-unit building for homeless families with children on Fourth Avenue.
Kathy Price, the founder of the group Citizen Squirrel, started the petition to show support for homeless families. That surpasses a rival petition that opposes the plan.
City Councilman Brad Lander, who lives around the corner from the building, said he applauds Kathy's petition and the residents who signed it. Patients, staff at children's hospital celebrate end of school
By Audrey Puente, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jun 25 2019 07:34PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 07:58PM EDT
Patients at Blythedale Children's Hospital celebrated the end of the school year with its first Aloha Summer Dance at which 40 patients were given the royal Hawaiian treatment along with many staff members.
"Today we had makeup artists and hair stylists from the community come in to help get the kids prepared," said Jessica Parise, a senior child life specialist.
The kids were treated to a DJ, photo booth, luau food, carnival food, snow cones, and cotton candy. data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Celebration_at_children_s_hospital_0_7443815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Celebration_at_children_s_hospital_0_7443815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Celebration_at_children_s_hospital_0_7443815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Celebration_at_children_s_hospital_0_7443815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Patients at Blythedale Children's Hospital celebrated the end of the school year with its first Aloha Summer Dance at which 40 patients were given the royal Hawaiian treatment along with many staff members." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Patients, staff at children's hospital celebrate end of school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Audrey Puente, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 07:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 07:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Patients at Blythedale Children's Hospital celebrated the end of the school year with its first Aloha Summer Dance at which 40 patients were given the royal Hawaiian treatment along with many staff members. </p><p>"Today we had makeup artists and hair stylists from the community come in to help get the kids prepared," said Jessica Parise, a senior child life specialist.</p><p>The kids were treated to a DJ, photo booth, luau food, carnival food, snow cones, and cotton candy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a Mom says girl developed deadly 'flesh-eating' bacteria while visiting popular Florida beach
By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Posted Jun 25 2019 06:24PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 07:22PM EDT
A mother said her daughter was left fighting for her life after contracting a "flesh-eating" bacteria while on vacation in Florida — and the woman recounted the terrifying experience as a warning for others planning a similar beach vacation.
In a post on Facebook , Michelle Brown wrote that the family was visiting Destin in early June when the girl developed severe pain in her calf, followed by a rash and then a fever, before ultimately being diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a rare bacterial infection that spreads quickly in the body and deteriorates the person's skin and tissue.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , one in three people die from the infection, even with treatment. Plan for housing homeless families in Brooklyn prompts dueling petitions Patients, staff at children's hospital celebrate end of school Mom says girl developed deadly 'flesh-eating' bacteria while visiting popular Florida beach Most Recent
Patients, staff at children's hospital celebrate end of school https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Celebration_at_children_s_hospital_0_7443815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Celebration_at_children_s_hospital_0_7443815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Celebration_at_children_s_hospital_0_7443815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Patients, staff at children's hospital celebrate end of school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-says-girl-developed-deadly-flesh-eating-bacteria-while-visiting-popular-florida-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Mom says girl developed deadly 'flesh-eating' bacteria while visiting popular Florida beach Struggling independent bookstore chain asks New York officials for help McConnell pledges vote on 9/11 victims' fund after criticism from Jon Stewart https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/POOL_JON_STEWART_MITCH_MCCONNELL_062519_1561501502706_7443033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/POOL_JON_STEWART_MITCH_MCCONNELL_062519_1561501502706_7443033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/POOL_JON_STEWART_MITCH_MCCONNELL_062519_1561501502706_7443033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Comedian&#x20;and&#x20;activist&#x20;Jon&#x20;Stewart&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Sen&#x20;Majority&#x20;Leader&#x20;Mitch&#x20;McConnell&#x2c;&#x20;R-Ky&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Pool&#x20;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>McConnell pledges vote on 9/11 victims' fund after criticism from Jon Stewart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/soccer-girl-look-apparel" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div 'Soccer girl' style is about confidence and comfort 