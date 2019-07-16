< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Senators grill Facebook executive over currency plan By Marcy Gordon, AP Business Writer
Posted Jul 16 2019 08:21PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 10:43PM EDT Senators question Facebook executive David Marcus about Facebook's currency plan, Capitol Hill, Washington, July 16, 2019. Senators question Facebook executive David Marcus about Facebook's currency plan, Capitol Hill, Washington, July 16, 2019. https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/POOL_FACEBOOK_CURRENCY_SENATE_HEARING_071619_1563323556390_7527398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/POOL_FACEBOOK_CURRENCY_SENATE_HEARING_071619_1563323556390_7527398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/POOL_FACEBOOK_CURRENCY_SENATE_HEARING_071619_1563323556390_7527398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Senators question Facebook executive David Marcus about Facebook's currency plan, Capitol Hill, Washington, July 16, 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Senators question Facebook executive David Marcus about Facebook's currency plan, Capitol Hill, Washington, July 16, 2019.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418545040" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - Under sharp criticism from senators, a Facebook executive on Tuesday defended the social network's ambitious plan to create a digital currency and pledged to work with regulators to achieve a system that protects the privacy of users' data.</p> <p>"We know we need to take the time to get this right," David Marcus, the Facebook executive leading the project, told the Senate Banking Committee at a hearing.</p> <p>But that message did little to assure senators. Members of both parties demanded to know why a company with massive market power and a track record of scandals should be trusted with such a far-reaching project, given the potential for fraud, abuse and criminal activity.</p> <p>"Facebook is dangerous," asserted Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the committee's senior Democrat. Like a toddler playing with matches, "Facebook has burned down the house over and over," he told Marcus. "Do you really think people should trust you with their bank accounts and their money?"</p> <p>Republican Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona said "the core issue here is trust." Users won't be able to opt out of providing their personal data when joining the new digital wallet for Libra, McSally said. "Arizonans will be more likely to be scammed" using the currency, she said.</p> <p>The litany of criticism came as Congress began two days of hearings on the currency planned by Facebook, to be called Libra. Meanwhile, a House Judiciary subcommittee extended its bipartisan investigation of the market power of Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple.</p> <p>On the defensive from bursts of aggressive questioning, Facebook's Marcus indicated the currency plan is a work in progress. "We will take the time" to ensure the network won't be open to use by criminals and illicit activity like money laundering and financial fraud. "We hope that we'll avoid conflicts of interest. We have a lot of work to do," Marcus said.</p> <p>He said the new venture would be headquartered in Switzerland, not to avoid oversight but because the country is a recognized international financial center.</p> <p>The grilling followed a series of negative comments and warnings about the Libra plan in recent days from President Donald Trump, his treasury secretary and the head of the Federal Reserve.</p> <p>But some senators emphasized the potential positive benefits of Facebook's plan, meant to bring money transacting at low cost to millions around the globe who don't have bank accounts. Facebook had its strong defenders of the project, too, on the panel.</p> <p>"To strangle this baby in the crib is wildly premature," said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.</p> <p>In that vein, Marcus said Libra "is about developing a safe, secure and low-cost way for people to move money efficiently around the world. We believe that Libra can make real progress toward building a more inclusive financial infrastructure."</p> <p>The planned digital currency is to be a blend of multiple currencies, so that its value will fluctuate in any given local currency. Because Libra will be backed by a reserve, and because the group of companies managing it will encourage a competitive system of exchanges, the project leaders say, "anyone with Libra has a high degree of assurance they can sell it for local (sovereign) currency based on an exchange rate."</p> <p>Promising low fees, the new currency system could open online commerce to millions of people around the world who lack access to bank accounts and make it cheaper to send money across borders. But it also raises concerns over the privacy of users' data and the potential for criminals to use it for money laundering and fraud.</p> <p>To address privacy concerns, Facebook created a nonprofit oversight association, with dozens of partners including PayPal, Uber, Spotify, Visa and MasterCard, to govern Libra. As one among many in the association, Facebook says it won't have any special rights or privileges. It also created a "digital wallet" subsidiary, Calibra, to work on the technology, separately from its main social media business. While Facebook owns and controls Calibra, it won't see financial data from it, the company says.</p> <p>Senators demanded to know exactly what that separation will entail.</p> <p>"Facebook isn't a company; it's a country," said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. Kennedy and other conservative senators took the occasion to air long-standing grievances against Facebook, Twitter and Google for a perceived bias against conservative views.</p> <p>Facebook's currency proposal has also faced heavy skepticism from the Trump administration.</p> <p>Trump tweeted last week that the new currency, Libra, "will have little standing or dependability." Both Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jerome Powell have expressed serious concerns recently that Libra could be used for illicit activity.</p> <p>The Treasury Department has "very serious concerns that Libra could be misused by money launderers and terrorist financers," Mnuchin told reporters at the White House on Monday. "This is indeed a national security issue."</p> <p>Also Tuesday, across the Capitol in the House, the chairman of a Judiciary Committee panel investigating the market power of big tech companies said Congress and antitrust regulators wrongly allowed them to regulate themselves. That enabled companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple to operate out of control, dominating the internet and choking off online innovation, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., said at the start of a hearing.</p> <p>"The internet has become increasingly concentrated, less open, and growingly hostile to innovation and entrepreneurship," he said.</p> <p>As concerns have mounted over data privacy and market dominance of Big Tech, an increasing number of lawmakers from both parties are calling for tighter regulation of customarily free-wheeling companies or even breaking them up. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are pursuing antitrust investigations of the four major companies.</p> <p>Executives of the companies, testifying at the Judiciary hearing, pushed back against lawmakers' accusations that they operate as monopolies, laying out ways in which they say they compete fairly yet vigorously against rivals in the marketplace.</p> <p>And Google executive Karan Bhatia, at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on online bias, insisted that the company's search engine does not filter on the basis of political views. "We surface the results that are most responsive," he said. Missing Hamptons anaconda found
By Arun Kristian Das, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jul 16 2019 04:33PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 10:33PM EDT

The 9-foot-long anaconda that escaped from a breeder on Long Island has turned up "safe and sound," authorities said.

Members of the Suffolk County SPCA, the Southampton Town Police, and a law enforcement motorcycle club called Blue Knights New York 1 had been searching for the missing reptile, which vanished from the breeder's property on Bay Avenue West in Hampton Bays Tuesday morning.

The anaconda, named Bertha, apparently hid inside the owner's van. Bald eagle stolen from wildlife refuge on Long Island
Posted Jul 16 2019 10:37PM EDT

Police on Long Island are searching for a bald eagle that was stolen from a wildlife refuge.

Police say the approximately 35-year-old male bald eagle was removed from its enclosure at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge in Quogue sometime early Tuesday morning.

Police say the eagle was sent to the facility in Suffolk County by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1988 after being injured. Its right wing is partially amputated and it is unable to fly. Its right wing is partially amputated and it is unable to fly.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/missing-anaconda-long-island" title="Missing Hamptons anaconda found" data-articleId="418489219" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/SCSPCA_MISSING_ANACONDA_071619_1563305617362_7526466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/SCSPCA_MISSING_ANACONDA_071619_1563305617362_7526466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/SCSPCA_MISSING_ANACONDA_071619_1563305617362_7526466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/SCSPCA_MISSING_ANACONDA_071619_1563305617362_7526466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/SCSPCA_MISSING_ANACONDA_071619_1563305617362_7526466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This 9-foot anaconda escaped from its owner&#39;s property in Hampton Bays, N.Y. (Via Suffolk County SPCA)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Political chaos grips Mount Vernon as two men claim to be the mayor
By Richard Giacovas, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jul 16 2019 10:27PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 10:28PM EDT

On Tuesday night in Mount Vernon, police guarded the doors to the mayor's office while the City Council refused to let any cameras inside its public meeting.

But residents and even police say this tale of two mayors is long from being over. One officer shouted, "Get those microphones out of my face—I'm not answering questions right now."

Police Commissioner Shawn Harris was put behind bars for most of the day when he showed up to work. But even though he was finally released by day's end, his saga began when he was fired months ago by Richard Thomas, who still claims he is the mayor despite being ousted by the City Council. But residents and even police say this tale of two mayors is long from being over." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Political chaos grips Mount Vernon as two men claim to be the mayor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Richard Giacovas, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On Tuesday night in Mount Vernon, police guarded the doors to the mayor's office while the City Council refused to let any cameras inside its public meeting.</p><p>But residents and even police say this tale of two mayors is long from being over. One officer shouted, "Get those microphones out of my face—I'm not answering questions right now."</p><p>Police Commissioner Shawn Harris was put behind bars for most of the day when he showed up to work. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="Distant Alien Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Aliens may exist in ways we can't fathom, which is why we haven't found them, scientists suggest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pacquiao-vs-thurman-what-to-know-before-watching-the-most-anticipated-fight-of-the-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/THE%20FIGHT_1563327014714.png_7527926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(L-R) Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman face off during a press conference at Gotham Hall in preparation for their upcoming fight. (Photo by J. Yim/Getty Images)" title="THE FIGHT_1563327014714.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pacquiao vs Thurman: What to know before watching the most anticipated fight of the year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-lifestyle-behaviors-found-to-lower-risk-of-alzheimers-by-60-percent-new-research-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/brian%20alz_1563325589792.jpg_7527813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman holds a model of a human brain in her hands on June 1, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. 