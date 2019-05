- A friendly squirrel often spotted in Discovery Park has a serious addiction to cheesy snacks.

Park-goers have dubbed the rodent "Kevin" and feed her Cheetos snack, cheese crackers, cheese potato chips, and more.

So far, Kevin doesn't seem afraid of humans and doesn't bite. She eats out of people's hands and from bags, too.

Kevin has even climbed into backpacks and strollers looking for treats.