<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story409657663" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409657663" data-article-version="1.0">Schools chancellor discriminated against white administrators, lawsuit says</h1>
</header> <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/schools-chancellor-discrimination-lawsuit">Stacey Delikat, FOX 5 NY </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 06:13PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-409657663"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:56PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 06:15PM EDT</span></p>
</div> 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409657663" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - A $90 million lawsuit alleges the New York City Department of Education is demoting longtime leaders because they're white. The suit targets Chancellor Richard Carranza, who the plaintiffs say created a culture of "Us vs. Them."</p><p>"Absolutely not true," Carranza said one day after the suit was filed. "We have the truth on our side."</p><p>The three plaintiffs are Lois Hererra, the former head of the Office of Safety and Youth Development, Jaye Murray, the former executive director of the Office of Counseling Support Programs, and Laura Feijoo, former senior supervising superintendent. Herrera and Feijoo have been with the Department since the 1980s.</p><p>All three claim that after Carranza took over as chancellor, they were demoted without cause and replaced by less-qualified minorities.</p><p>"Carranza has completely disregarded the Human Rights Law by targeting and stripping Caucasian employees, particularly women, from the ranks of DOE senior management on the basis of their race and gender," the lawsuit alleges.</p><p>Carranza did not deny reorganizing staffing within the department.</p><p>"Last time I checked, as a chancellor I have the prerogative of organizing the system to deliver better results. That's exactly what I did," he said. "It is our job to make sure that every one of those students is served well. And those individuals that I have hired in my tenure, in my 14 months as chancellor, are the people that are the best qualified, the most qualified, are highly qualified."</p><p>The lawsuit alleges Carranza told a large group of employees last year, "Get on board with my equity plan or leave," which he denied saying.</p><p>But Carranza has made no secret of his mission to integrate the city's public schools and improve equity.</p><p>"I would say that the children in New York City, 70% of whom are black and brown children, get to see senior-level administrators that look like them," he said. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/uber-misbehaving-riders-crackdown" title="Uber cracks down on riders who repeatedly misbehave" > data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Uber_booting_bad_riders_0_7325276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Uber_booting_bad_riders_0_7325276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Uber_booting_bad_riders_0_7325276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Uber_booting_bad_riders_0_7325276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Uber riders with consistently low ratings may get booted off of the service, as the tech company says it wants its passengers to respect drivers." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Uber cracks down on riders who repeatedly misbehave</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you misbehave repeatedly while getting a ride from Uber, you could get booted off the app.</p><p>The company said that starting Wednesday, riders with a rating from drivers that's significantly below average could lose their ability to ride.</p><p>But before that happens they'll get tips on how to improve ratings by being polite, not leaving trash in vehicles and not asking the driver to violate the speed limit. Uber says they'll get several chances to improve their rating before getting the boot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/anheuser-busch-sending-150-000-cans-of-drinking-water-to-flood-devastated-communities" title="Anheuser-Busch sending 150,000 cans of drinking water to flood-devastated communities" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Anheuser-Busch sending 150,000 cans of drinking water to flood-devastated communities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Anheuser-Busch is sending clean, canned drinking water to residents of Oklahoma and Missouri amid severe storms and flooding throughout the Midwest.</p><p>“Anheuser-Busch is delivering three truckloads — more than 150,000 cans — of emergency drinking water to support local communities in Missouri and Oklahoma impacted by devastating flooding,” the company confirmed in a press release issued Monday.</p><p>The water was canned at Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Cartersville, Ga., per the press release . The Cartersville brewery is one of two facilities along with the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fort Collins, Colo., that pauses beer production to produce canned water at periodic intervals throughout the year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/san-diego-hospital-reveals-worlds-tiniest-surviving-baby-at-just-8-6-ounces" title="San Diego hospital reveals world's tiniest surviving baby" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy:&nbsp;Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women &amp; Newborns" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Diego hospital reveals world's tiniest surviving baby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A San Diego hospital has announced the birth of an 8.6-ounce girl believed to be the world's tiniest surviving baby and says she has been discharged as a healthy infant.</p><p>Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns said Wednesday that the baby named Saybie was born at 23 weeks and three days. It says she was sent home this month weighing 5 pounds after nearly five months in the neonatal intensive care unit.</p><p>The hospital says the baby's family gave permission to share the story while remaining anonymous.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/schools-chancellor-discrimination-lawsuit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/NYC_Department_of_Education_hit_with_dis_0_7325641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NYC_Department_of_Education_hit_with_dis_0_20190529215623"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Schools chancellor discriminated against white administrators, lawsuit says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uber-misbehaving-riders-crackdown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/UBER_APP_SCREENSHOTS_052919_1559165440616_7324980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Courtesy of Uber Technologies Inc.)" title="UBER_APP_SCREENSHOTS_052919_1559165440616.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Uber cracks down on riders who repeatedly misbehave</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/white-campground-worker-fired-after-pulling-gun-on-black-visitors-in-mississippi"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY%20CAMPGROUND%20FILE_1559160134608.jpg_7324588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A tent is pictured at a campsite in this file photo taken on January 5, 2018. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)" title="901319920_1559160134608-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>White campground worker fired after pulling gun on black visitors in Mississippi</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-pepper-sprayed-by-teens-subway-robbery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Man_pepper_sprayed_by_group_of_teens_in__0_7324628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_pepper_sprayed_by_group_of_teens_in__0_20190529185342"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teens pepper-spray man in subway robbery</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/UBER_APP_SCREENSHOTS_052919_1559165440616_7324980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/UBER_APP_SCREENSHOTS_052919_1559165440616_7324980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/UBER_APP_SCREENSHOTS_052919_1559165440616_7324980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Uber&#x20;Technologies&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Uber cracks down on riders who repeatedly misbehave</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/anheuser-busch-sending-150-000-cans-of-drinking-water-to-flood-devastated-communities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Anheuser-Busch sending 150,000 cans of drinking water to flood-devastated communities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/san-diego-hospital-reveals-worlds-tiniest-surviving-baby-at-just-8-6-ounces" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Sharp&#x20;Mary&#x20;Birch&#x20;Hospital&#x20;for&#x20;Women&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Newborns" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>San Diego hospital reveals world's tiniest surviving baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cuomo-senate-leader-trade-barbs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Aging&#x20;bills&#x20;sit&#x20;on&#x20;legislators&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;desks&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Senate&#x20;Chamber&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Capitol&#x20;on&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;Jan&#x2e;&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;Albany&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;Y&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Mike&#x20;Groll&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cuomo, Senate leader trade barbs as NY session end nears</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/white-campground-worker-fired-after-pulling-gun-on-black-visitors-in-mississippi" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY%20CAMPGROUND%20FILE_1559160134608.jpg_7324588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY%20CAMPGROUND%20FILE_1559160134608.jpg_7324588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY%20CAMPGROUND%20FILE_1559160134608.jpg_7324588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY%20CAMPGROUND%20FILE_1559160134608.jpg_7324588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY%20CAMPGROUND%20FILE_1559160134608.jpg_7324588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;tent&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;campsite&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Phil&#x20;Walter&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>White campground worker fired after pulling gun on black visitors in Mississippi</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 