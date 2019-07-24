Police Commissioner James O'Neill is taking aim at sensational headlines claiming the water dousing of police officers is a sign the bad old days of disorder are back. He is also making it very clear that those who disrespect his officers will pay a price.

O'Neill said the city and the residents of today are "so much better" than those of the 1980s and 1990s. He said these latest incidents deeply disturbed him. But he disagreed with a recent headline calling this "Total Anarchy."

"Total anarchy was 2,245 homicides," O'Neill said, referring to the number of killings in 1990. "Total anarchy was 5,000 shootings and 600,000 part-one crimes."