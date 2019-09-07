Dorian arrived on Canada's Atlantic coast Saturday with heavy rain and powerful winds, toppling a construction crane in Halifax and knocking out power for more than 300,000 people a day after the storm wreaked havoc on North Carolina's Outer Banks.
Residents of Nova Scotia braced for heavy rainfall and potential flooding along the coast, as officials in Halifax urged people to secure heavy objects that might become projectiles. Businesses were encouraged to close early.
"We do not want the citizens of Halifax roaming downtown as the water is coming in," said Erica Fleck, assistant chief of community risk reduction in Halifax, the provincial capital and home to 400,000 people.