Rockefeller Center Christmas tree comes from New York

- The Christmas tree that will light up Rockefeller Center this holiday season is a New Yorker.

A 72-foot Norway spruce in Wallkill, New York, has been selected for the annual tradition. The tree is about 75 years old, has a 45-foot diameter, and weighs about 12 tons, according to a Rockefeller Center's blog post.

The tree will arrive at the center on November 10. Then crews will wrap it with 50,000 LEDs and top it with a Swarovski star designed by architect Daniel Libeskind.

The tree lighting is set for Wednesday, November 28. Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack Rockefeller Center for the event.

The tree will be on display until January 7, 2019.