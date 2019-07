- Judah may have been born with disadvantages. But a lack of effort certainly isn't one of them. The 4-and-a-half-year-old has a rare disorder impacting his motor skills, balance and coordination.

Last month, he started working with a robotic device from Trexo, a Canadian company, and it has been a game-changer. Judah just took his first two independent steps, ever.

Three times a week, Judah trains on the device at St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Bayside, Queens. Robotic legs are partnered with a walking device to allow patients who may not be mobile the ability to be mobile.

And it goes beyond that.

With the Trexo device, Judah has started showing progress walking even without wearing the Trexo device. He just started riding a bicycle with training wheels for the very first time.

The Trexo device is not covered by insurance. Those working with it hope that the new research study will show supporting this technology is a slam dunk.