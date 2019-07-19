< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Robotic device is a game-changer for children with mobility issues

By Arthur Chi'en, FOX 5 NY

Posted Jul 19 2019 10:18PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 07:48PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 10:19PM EDT By Arthur Chi'en, FOX 5 NY

Posted Jul 19 2019 10:18PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 07:48PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 10:19PM EDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419265105-419238147" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419265105" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Judah may have been born with disadvantages. But a lack of effort certainly isn't one of them. The 4-and-a-half-year-old has a rare disorder impacting his motor skills, balance and coordination.</p> <p>Last month, he started working with a robotic device from Trexo, a Canadian company, and it has been a game-changer. Judah just took his first two independent steps, ever.</p> <p>Three times a week, Judah trains on the device at St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Bayside, Queens. Robotic legs are partnered with a walking device to allow patients who may not be mobile the ability to be mobile.</p> <p>And it goes beyond that.</p> <p>With the Trexo device, Judah has started showing progress walking even without wearing the Trexo device. He just started riding a bicycle with training wheels for the very first time.</p> <p>The Trexo device is not covered by insurance. More News Stories

Woman survives freak lawn mower accident that left her neck sliced open

By Austin Williams
Posted Jul 19 2019 09:34PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 09:45PM EDT

It was a day like any other for Kendra Jensen, who said she was picking up her kids' toys outside while her husband was mowing the lawn until a freak accident almost took her life.

"I walked out my front door, and I started picking up a couple toys, I stood up and that's when I was immediately hit," said Jensen, recalling the moment an object shot out from the lawn mower and struck her neck.

"I thought maybe something flew out of the mower and hit me pretty hard but I didn't know it had actually sliced my neck open," said Jensen. data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Woman_survives_freak_lawn_mower_accident_0_7536287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Woman_survives_freak_lawn_mower_accident_0_7536287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Woman_survives_freak_lawn_mower_accident_0_7536287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Woman_survives_freak_lawn_mower_accident_0_7536287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Woman_survives_freak_lawn_mower_accident_0_7536287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It was a day like any other for Kendra Jensen, who said she was picking up her kids’ toys outside while her husband was mowing the lawn until a freak accident almost took her life." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman survives freak lawn mower accident that left her neck sliced open</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was a day like any other for Kendra Jensen, who said she was picking up her kids' toys outside while her husband was mowing the lawn until a freak accident almost took her life.</p><p>"I walked out my front door, and I started picking up a couple toys, I stood up and that's when I was immediately hit," said Jensen, recalling the moment an object shot out from the lawn mower and struck her neck.</p><p>"I thought maybe something flew out of the mower and hit me pretty hard but I didn't know it had actually sliced my neck open," said Jensen.</p> </div> <div Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, according to new poll

By Hyeji Suh
Posted Jul 19 2019 09:19PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 10:28PM EDT

Although more than two years have passed since the Obamas left the White House, former first lady Michelle Obama remains loved and appreciated throughout the world, according to a new poll.

In fact, she is the most admired woman in the world, according to the latest YouGov poll. https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Michelle_Obama_is_the_most_admired_woman_0_7536380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Michelle_Obama_is_the_most_admired_woman_0_7536380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Michelle_Obama_is_the_most_admired_woman_0_7536380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's been two years since the Obamas left the White House, but former first lady Michelle Obama is still loved and appreciated by many." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, according to new poll</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hyeji Suh </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 10:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Although more than two years have passed since the Obamas left the White House, former first lady Michelle Obama remains loved and appreciated throughout the world, according to a new poll.</p><p>In fact, she is the most admired woman in the world, according to the latest YouGov poll . 7-Eleven gifts $7,111 to baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces

By Amy Lieu
Posted Jul 19 2019 08:40PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 08:50PM EDT

7-Eleven is gifting $7,111 to a St. Louis baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. who weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

"No other way to celebrate a one-in-a-million 7-Eleven baby! Welcome to the world, J'aime Brown! She truly is our #LadyLucky," 7-Eleven tweeted on Friday. Welcome to the world, J’aime Brown! She truly is our #LadyLucky,“ 7-Eleven tweeted on Friday. </p><p>No other way to celebrate a one-in-a-million 7-Eleven baby! Welcome to the world, J’aime Brown! She truly is our #LadyLucky 💕✨” https://t.co/xG5Rk8bm1K</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/robotic-device-mobility-problems"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_20190719234841"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Robotic device is a game-changer for children with mobility issues</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/women-survives-freak-lawn-mower-accident-that-left-her-neck-sliced-open"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/lawnmower_1563586605859_7536280_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kendra Jensen in the hospital after a freak lawnmower accident sliced her neck open. (Photo by Kendra Jensen)" title="lawnmower_1563586605859-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman survives freak lawn mower accident that left her neck sliced open</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/michelle-obama-is-the-most-admired-woman-in-the-world-according-to-new-poll"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Former First Lady Michelle Obama attends 'Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama' on May 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/robotic-device-mobility-problems" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Robotic_device_allows_young_boy_to_take__0_7536000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Robotic device is a game-changer for children with mobility issues</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/women-survives-freak-lawn-mower-accident-that-left-her-neck-sliced-open" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/lawnmower_1563586605859_7536280_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/lawnmower_1563586605859_7536280_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/lawnmower_1563586605859_7536280_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/lawnmower_1563586605859_7536280_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/lawnmower_1563586605859_7536280_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kendra&#x20;Jensen&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;hospital&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;freak&#x20;lawnmower&#x20;accident&#x20;sliced&#x20;her&#x20;neck&#x20;open&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kendra&#x20;Jensen&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman survives freak lawn mower accident that left her neck sliced open</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/michelle-obama-is-the-most-admired-woman-in-the-world-according-to-new-poll" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;First&#x20;Lady&#x20;Michelle&#x20;Obama&#x20;attends&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Becoming&#x3a;&#x20;An&#x20;Intimate&#x20;Conversation&#x20;with&#x20;Michelle&#x20;Obama&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;May&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Atlanta&#x2c;&#x20;Georgia&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Paras&#x20;Griffin&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, according to new poll</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/7-eleven-gifts-7111-to-baby-born-on-july-11-at-711-pm-weighing-7-pounds-11-ounces" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/BABY%20PHOTO%20THUMB_1563584353604.jpg_7536157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/BABY%20PHOTO%20THUMB_1563584353604.jpg_7536157_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/BABY%20PHOTO%20THUMB_1563584353604.jpg_7536157_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/BABY%20PHOTO%20THUMB_1563584353604.jpg_7536157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/BABY%20PHOTO%20THUMB_1563584353604.jpg_7536157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="7-Eleven&#x20;is&#x20;gifting&#x20;&#x24;7&#x2c;111&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Louis&#x20;baby&#x20;born&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;11&#x20;at&#x20;7&#x3a;11&#x20;p&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x20;who&#x20;weighed&#x20;7&#x20;pounds&#x2c;&#x20;11&#x20;ounces&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Johntez&#x20;Brown&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>7-Eleven gifts $7,111 to baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-apprehend-penguins-who-keep-sneaking-into-sushi-restaurant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_sushipenguinsfile_071919_1563579974683_7536201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_sushipenguinsfile_071919_1563579974683_7536201_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_sushipenguinsfile_071919_1563579974683_7536201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_sushipenguinsfile_071919_1563579974683_7536201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_sushipenguinsfile_071919_1563579974683_7536201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sushi&#x20;rolls&#x20;with&#x20;chopsticks&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;blue&#x20;penguins&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x20;Andrew&#x20;Matthews&#x2f;PA&#x20;Images&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;and&#x20;Rosario&#x20;Scalia&#x2f;REDA&#x26;amp&#x3b;CO&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police apprehend penguins who keep sneaking into sushi restaurant</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 