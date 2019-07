The NYPD wants to find the man who threw another man to the ground on East 23rd St. in Manhattan before punching him several times in the face. The NYPD wants to find the man who threw another man to the ground on East 23rd St. in Manhattan before punching him several times in the face.

Video shows the suspect apparently eyeing the man and then running up from behind and knocking him to the ground.

The suspect took off with the 34-year-old man's cell phone, credit cards and $200 in cash, said police.

The victim suffered cuts to his face.

The suspect fled eastbound at about 6:10 a.m. on July 23.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

You can remain anonymous.