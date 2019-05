- U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler appeared to have become lightheaded at a news conference hosted by Mayor Bill de Blasio in Manhattan Friday.

De Blasio had announced plans to expand the school zone speed camera program when Nadler, who was seated next to the mayor, slumped in his chair. He was handed a water bottle as doctors who were in attendance approached him.

Nadler, 71, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared to be alert. He told people near him that he was OK.

Staff cleared reporters from the school gymnasium where the event was taking place.

About 45 minutes later, Nadler was taken away in an ambulance to be evaluated.

"He just looked like he was taking a little nap for a moment," de Blasio told reporters outside the school. "I put my hand on his shoulder and I asked him, 'Jerry, are you OK? And he didn't respond right away. I shook him just a little and I said, Jerry, are you OK? are you OK? and he started to respond slowly, but it wasn't his normal self. The medical personnel immediately jumped in. They needed to give him some fluids, some juice and things to give him some energy. After just a few minutes you could see him come back to his usual self. One minute he looked really, really tired, and a few minutes later he seemed to be himself."

Nadler, a Democrat, represents the 10th congressional district of New York which includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

He said in a tweet that he was feeling better:

"Appreciate everyone's concern. Was very warm in the room this morning, was obviously dehydrated and felt a bit ill. Glad to receive fluids and am feeling much better. Thank you for your thoughts."

Nadler and the House Judiciary Committee are investigating President Donald Trump following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

With the Associated Press