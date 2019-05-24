Just 10 minutes before we spoke over the phone, Baltimore area-based artist Kate Kretz received a call from Benicia’s Jen Tough Gallery . She said they want to show her art in an upcoming exhibition this July. Her work is called ‘The MAGA Hat Collection’, part of a larger ongoing so-called #bullyculture series. But images of her work have led to her Facebook account to be disabled.
The hats from her collection--bold and crimson colored-- are the exact shade of red as any President Donald Trump MAGA hat--that’s because they’re actually made of them. One piece, “Hate Hat,” is actually more of a hood-- a Ku Klux Klan hood, made up of about 13 deconstructed, knockoff ‘Make America Great Again’ hats, with the exception of one, which she bought, only to make sure she had the right texture and color.
“I wanted to make sure I wasn’t putting any money in [Trump’s] pocket,” Kretz said. She did shell out $25 for one, which she purchased on Trump’s website. “Now I’m on his mailing list,” she said, explaining that it’s good to know your “enemies.”