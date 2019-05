Spillers Records, which is described as the world's oldest record store, has banned albums by the artist Morrissey over his political views.

The former Smiths front-man has supported the far-right For Britain party and even wore a pin with the group's logo during his Broadway residency in New York City earlier this month. He also wore the pin during a recent Tonight Show performance.

Morrissey has a new all-covers album coming out on Friday that includes guest performances from other artists.

The party’s leader, Anne Marie Waters, has described Islam as evil and as "a culture that does not fit with ours."

Her Twitter account was suspended for "hate speech" but she thanked Morrissey this week for his support in a video posted to YouTube.

"Thank you for giving us so much publicity," she said. "I can tell you that the traffic to our website exploded with the story breaking of you wearing the For Britain button badge, which you have been wearing everywhere from what I can see…We have sold out of those, but the good news is we have more, and they have been selling like hot cakes, so thank you very much for doing that."

Spillers owner Ashli Todd told WalesOnline, "I’m saddened but ultimately not surprised that Spillers is unable to stock Morrissey’s releases any longer. I only wished I’d done it sooner."

The independent record store is located in Cardiff.