A play area in Chelsea has been corroding for years, according to public housing tenants at the Fulton Houses. But construction is underway after the state approved a plan to spend nearly $800,000 on sprinklers, trees, and barbecues. The new area is set to open this summer. But it may not be around for that long.
"It's not even worth that money that they say they spent," one long-time NYCHA tenant told FOX 5 NY. "And now they're going to tear that down and put up another building."
After years of tenants and elected officials criticizing the New York City Housing Authority for financial mismanagement, the agency has announced a plan to replace the new play area with new residential towers. Some of the existing public housing buildings would also be replaced with mixed-income private developments to raise money for needed repairs.