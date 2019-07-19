< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ragu issues recall over possible plastic in products class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419156040.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var <p><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 01:54PM EDT</span></p>
<p><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 02:51PM EDT</span></p> Mizkan America, Inc., said that while there have not been any reports of injuries or complaints from consumers, the recall does affect products sold at the retail level.</p> <p>“This recall is at the retail level and all impacted retailer customers have been notified of this voluntary recall prior to this press release,” the recall notice on the FDA website said. “Retail customers who have not been notified are not impacted by this voluntary recall.”</p> <p>The company also instructed customers to check products in the refrigerator and pantry to ensure purchased varieties are not included in the recall. The recall includes RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion packaged in the 45-ounce and 66-ounce jars, as well as the RAGU Old World Style Traditional, packaged in the 66-ounce jar, and the RAGU Old World Style Meat, packaged in the 66-ounce jar. Affected products have a “Best By Date” of June 4, 20YU2, June 5, 20YU2 or June 6, 20YU2.</p> <p>The products were shipped to retailers nationwide, but the recall only impacts the products marked with cap codes of: JUNE0620YU2, JUN0520YU2, JUN0620YU2, JUNE0420YU2. An excessive heat warning remains in effect throughout the metropolitan area. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>As temperatures rise amid US hot spell, events are falling</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - New York City officials have canceled an outdoor festival featuring soccer star Megan Rapinoe, musician John Legend and "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah because of the heat forecast for the weekend.</p><p>OZY Fest had been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Central Park. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday it has been canceled.</p><p>Officials earlier announced the cancellation of the New York City Triathlon, which was scheduled for Sunday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/massive-marijuana-bust-in-california-bales-of-cannabis-put-through-the-chipper" title="Massive marijuana bust in California, bales of cannabis put through the chipper" data-articleId="419191916" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/19/riverside%20marijuna_1563563286767.JPG_7535414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/19/riverside%20marijuna_1563563286767.JPG_7535414_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/19/riverside%20marijuna_1563563286767.JPG_7535414_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/19/riverside%20marijuna_1563563286767.JPG_7535414_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/19/riverside%20marijuna_1563563286767.JPG_7535414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Law enforcement conduct a massive marijuana bust on July 18, 2019. Photo: Riverside County Sheriff FB&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Massive marijuana bust in California, bales of cannabis put through the chipper</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 03:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Multiple raids were carried out this week in communities surrounding Perris, California, where law enforcement personnel targeted illegal marijuana grows, seizing roughly six tons of raw and processed product, as well as arresting at least almost 50 people. </p><p>Riverside County sheriff's officials said 56 search warrants were served on Thursday at properties under investigation for alleged illegal cultivation of cannabis. The result of the bust include:</p><p>SkyFox flew overhead showing what appears to be large bales of cannabis being put through a chipper.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/border-patrol-charges-2-with-human-smuggling" title="Border Patrol charges 2 in Uber with human smuggling" data-articleId="419169229" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Border Patrol charges 2 in Uber with human smuggling</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 02:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HIGHGATE, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Border Patrol says two men in a New York City-based Uber are facing human smuggling charges after they were arrested near the Vermont-Quebec border where they intended to pick up two other men who had just entered the United States illegally.</p><p>Court documents say the two men in the vehicle were arrested early Thursday in Highgate shortly after agents had arrested a man from Mexico and Cuba who admitted they had just crossed illegally from Canada.</p><p>Agents found the two men walking about a half mile south of the border after a remote sensor was activated. (Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images)" title="getty_straitoiltankersfile_071919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes two UK-operated tankers in Strait of Hormuz</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/we-hope-to-get-him-home-soon-trump-says-hes-working-to-free-aap-rocky-from-swedish-detention"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1157602546%20THUMB%20ROCKY_1563559317299.jpg_7535203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: ASAP Rocky is seen wearing batik tshirt outside Loewe during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 on June 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)" title="1157602546_1563559317299-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump says he's working to free A$AP Rocky from Swedish detention after calls from ‘so many people'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/avondale-fire-service-repair-man-found-dead-at-home-s-attic-death-possibly-heat-related"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/KSAZ%20avondale%20attic%20death%20071919_1563536633590.jpg_7533991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ avondale attic death 071919_1563536633590.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Repairman's death in Arizona home's attic may be heat-related</h3> </a> </li> <li 