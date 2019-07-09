< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story417154679" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417154679" data-article-version="1.0">Queens district attorney primary recount proceedings underway</h1> </header> 09 2019 05:37PM By Mike Sacks, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jul 09 2019 07:24PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 09 2019 05:37PM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 07:25PM EDT public defender Tiffany Caban triggered the recount, which is expected to start in the next two days and take up to two weeks to complete.</p> <p>Just before the preparations began, the lawyers for both sides appeared before Judge John Ingram at Queens County Supreme Court. But instead of hearing of last-minute legal wrangling, the judge said he was pleased both sides seemed to agree on the way forward.</p> <p>"We're going to count every ballot, we're going to make sure that every eligible voter, every enrolled Democrat who lives in Queens and is dutifully registered to vote, that their ballots count," Caban campaign lawyer Jerry Goldfeder told reporters after the hearing.</p> <p>Rep. Gregory Meeks, the Queens County Democratic Party chair, is backing Katz, who erased Caban's election night lead after the absentee ballots came in.</p> <p>"When Melinda Katz was behind, I came out immediately and said we wanted every valid vote counted," he said. "And now that she's ahead, we want every valid vote counted."</p> <p>One potential flashpoint: 114 unopened affidavit ballots that had been disqualified because the voters didn't indicate they were Democrats and may not get counted in the recount.</p> <p>"If that vote is sufficiently close, we will ask the court to open up all the erroneously invalidated affidavit ballots," Goldfeder said.</p> <p>The recount heightens the drama in the race that's gained national attention.</p> <p>Caban, a progressive aligned with Queens Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has been endorsed by presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.</p> <p>Katz has the support of the local Queens Democratic establishment.</p> <p>"For some people who want to come from the outside to tell us what to do in Queens County, you come to Queens County and talk to the people of Queens County first," Meeks said.</p> <p>While lawyers for each side seemed to be on the same side when they told the judge they wanted every Democratic vote counted, the recount set to begin in a couple of days may complicate matters. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would be looking "very closely" at Labor Secretary Alex Acosta's handling of a sex trafficking case involving now-jailed billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein. But he also seemed to stand by his Cabinet official, praising Acosta's performance on the job and saying he felt "very badly" for him.

As for Epstein, Trump - who had once praised the financier as "a terrific guy" - distanced himself from the hedge-fund manager now charged with abusing minors, saying the two had had a falling-out 15 or so years ago. But he also seemed to stand by his Cabinet official, praising Acosta's performance on the job and saying he felt "very badly" for him.</p><p>As for Epstein, Trump - who had once praised the financier as "a terrific guy" - distanced himself from the hedge-fund manager now charged with abusing minors, saying the two had had a falling-out 15 or so years ago. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, introduced a bill Tuesday that would prohibit federal funds from being used for the 2026 World Cup unless the men's and women's national teams are paid equally.

Manchin's office issued a press release stating that the senator was inspired to create the bill after receiving a letter from Nikki Izzo-Brown, head coach for women's soccer at West Virginia University.

"The clear unequitable pay between the U.S. men's and women's soccer teams is unacceptable and I'm glad the U.S. Women's Soccer Team's latest victory is causing public outcry," Manchin said in a statement. "They are the best in the world and deserve to be paid accordingly." Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, introduced a bill Tuesday that would prohibit federal funds from being used for the 2026 World Cup unless the men’s and women’s national teams are paid equally.</p><p>Manchin’s office issued a press release stating that the senator was inspired to create the bill after receiving a letter from Nikki Izzo-Brown, head coach for women’s soccer at West Virginia University.</p><p>“The clear unequitable pay between the U.S. men’s and women’s soccer teams is unacceptable and I’m glad the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team’s latest victory is causing public outcry,” Manchin said in a statement. “They are the best in the world and deserve to be paid accordingly.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/world-cup-champions-nyc-celebrations" title="World Cup champions and their fans celebrate in New York" data-articleId="417149570" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Soccer_fans_excited_for_parade_0_7496724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Soccer_fans_excited_for_parade_0_7496724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Soccer_fans_excited_for_parade_0_7496724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Soccer_fans_excited_for_parade_0_7496724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Soccer_fans_excited_for_parade_0_7496724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ahead of the big celebration for the World Cup champions, fans were The World Cup Champions hit the streets of New York City, one day after their triumphant return from the Women's World Cup in France.

Fans waited outside of their downtown Manhattan hotel as the players went to and from dining and shopping excursions ahead of Wednesday's ticker-tape parade.

RELATED: Street closures, mass transit advisory for USWNT ticker-tape parade 