- An animal control officer in Mississippi responding to a call of an abandoned animal encountered a very sad sight: A puppy on an armchair that someone discarded on the side of the road.

Officer Sharon Norton of the Brookhaven Police posted photos of the adorable but hungry and terrified dog sitting on a filthy chair.

"To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back […] slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food," Norton wrote. "[S]hame on you for doing this to this puppy.. but one day Karma will meet up with you."

A woman said she saw a truck dumping the chair, a television, and the puppy on the side of the road and called animal control, WLBT reported.

The Brookhaven Animal Rescue League is now caring for the puppy and will try to get him ready to be adopted.

