- Sprawled across Washington Square Park's entrance, more than one thousand cyclists staged a "mass die-in" Tuesday to draw attention to the 15 bikers killed in New York City this year.

That's five more cyclists than all of last year.

It's been more than four years since Mayor Bill de Blasio launched ‘Vision Zero.' The traffic safety program once brought deaths on city streets to historic lows. But now it appears to be faltering.

2019 is poised to be the first year since Vision Zero began that the number of traffic deaths increases.

The most recent biker to die was Devra Freelander. On July 1, she was crushed by a cement truck in East Williamsburg.

Witnesses say the truckd river had the green light.

Freelander was the third cyclist to die in a one-week span.

In response, de Blasio instructed the DOT to come up with a long-term bike safety plan, and told police to undergo a three-week ticketing blitz against dangerous drivers.

Many say the measure isn't enough.