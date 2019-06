- In the market for a new place to live? Have a few million dollars to spend?

If the answers to both of those questions is “Yes,” then you’re in luck, because a private island in the Long Island Sound has just hit the market.

Columbia Island is a two-acre private island just south of New Rochelle, with a single residence only accessible by boat. Selling for a mere $13M, it features 5,620 sq. ft. of living space, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a professional kitchen and Pea Island, a nearly five-acre undeveloped private beach next door.

The recently-renovated home has a Manhattan-loft apartment vibe, with a deck that features views of the Throgs Neck and Whitestone Bridges, along with Freedom Tower and the Long Island Sound.

The home is powered by rooftop solar panels, and has two diesel backup generators in the basement.