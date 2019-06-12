A second Powassan case is currently being investigated in Sussex County, a mostly rural area in the northwest corner of the state.
The New Jersey Department of Health says approximately 75 cases of POW virus disease were reported in the United States over the past 10 years. Most cases have occurred in the Northeast United States and Great Lakes regions. New Jersey confirmed its first case of POW virus in 2013. As of 2017, there were seven known cases in the state, according to the CDC. New York saw 16 cases over the same period.
The virus can be transmitted to humans by black-legged or deer ticks. The woodchuck tick also may spread the virus.
Signs and symptoms of infection can include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures, and memory loss. Long-term neurologic problems may occur. There is no specific treatment, but people with severe POW virus illnesses often need to be hospitalized to receive respiratory support, intravenous fluids, or medications to reduce swelling in the brain.
There is no vaccine or medicine to directly treat the virus.
Health officials suggest using tick repellents, wearing long sleeves and pants, and doing thorough tick checks after spending time outdoors.
Closing arguments were scheduled Wednesday in the trial of five men accused in the murder of Lesandro 'Junior" Guzman-Feliz.
The 15-year-old boy from the Belmont section of the Bronx was brutally killed outside a bodega June 2018.
Defense attorneys argued that their clients only meant to hurt the teen.The defense also claimed that Junior was a member of a gang.
The newly empowered democratic leaders say they’ve reached an agreement on bills to strengthen and make permanent rent regulations.
“These reforms give New Yorkers the strongest tenant protections in history,” Bragged Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie in a joint statement.
Lawmakers have tentatively agreed to abolish the so called ‘vacancy decontrol,’ which allows landlords to deregulate an apartment when a unit’s rent hits about $2,700 a month and the tenant moves out.
Survivors and victims' relatives are marking the third anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting.
In the early morning hours of June 12, 2016, the Orlando community suffered a horrible tragedy, as gunman Omar Mateen opened fire inside the gay nightclub, killing 49 people and wounding another 53 .