- Adult film actress Jessica Jaymes died Tuesday, Fox News confirmed.

The LA County Coroner's office told Fox News that Jaymes, whose real name is Jessica Michael Redding, died on Tuesday. The cause of death is not currently known and an autopsy is pending.

Sources told TMZ, who was first to report the news, that a friend went to check on the 43-year-old AVN Hall of Fame star at her San Fernando Valley, Calif. home, after not hearing from her in "a while."

The friend reportedly found Jaymes unconscious.

Emergency personnel responded to a call for a female with cardiac arrest and pronounced Jaymes dead at the scene.

The porn star was reported to have had a history of seizures and sources told TMZ that a variety of prescription drugs was found in her home.

Jaymes previously taught fourth, fifth and sixth grades before becoming a porn star.

