- Philadelphia police say a large group of young people is wanted for ransacking and looting a Walgreens in Philadelphia on the 4th of July.

It happened about 10 p.m. at a store on South Street in South Philadelphia.

Police say a group of approximately 60 young people stormed into the store and once inside, some began knocking items off of shelves and running out of the store without paying for merchandise. Police say that six to seven thousands dollars worth of merchandise was stolen.

Some members of the group also threw items at store employees, according to police.

"In the midst of that chaos, a store employee was struck with a bottle, causing injuries to his head," Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said.

Four people were initially cited for disorderly conduct but the majority of the crowd got away. Police released video footage of the incident in hopes that some of the suspects could be identified.