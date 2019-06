NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) – Police are searching for a group of suspects accused of a brutal assault and stabbing.

On May 24 at roughly 11 p.m., the suspects chased a 25-year-old victim into a &-Eleven located at 30-01 30 Avenue in Astoria and began attacking him.

One of the suspects, seen in the first picture, repeatedly struck the victim with a liquor bottle until it broke, at which point the victim was then stabbed in his abdomen, chest and arm.

The victim fled the store and was later taken to Elmhurst General Hospital.

Anyone with information on the attack is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-=888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers website or by tweeting @NYPDTips. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.