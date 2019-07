- The New York City Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen near her home at 2980 Park Avenue in the Bronx at 10:30 p.m.

Naliah Martinez is described as 5’6” tall, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit a tip by logging on to the CrimeStoppers website at www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.