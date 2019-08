- The NYPD is asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly sprayed an anti-gay slogan on a building in Manhattan.

According to authorities, on August 8, at roughly 2:40 a.m., the suspect approached an abandoned building located at 11 Avenue A and sprayed "KILL THE GAY AWAY" on a roll down gate in black spray paint.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately 5'6" with curly long blonde hair, wearing a green shirt and a yellow messenger bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.