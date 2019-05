Related Headlines Passenger beats Lyft driver in Queens

- The man allegedly seen on a video pummeling a Lyft driver while the vehicle was in motion turned himself in to police on Thursday.

The NYPD charged George Catalano, 36, with reckless endangerment and assault after he surrendered at the 114th Precinct stationhouse in Astoria, Queens, the department said.

Driver Eduardo Madiedo responded to a hail request in Woodside a week ago. He picked up a man and a woman and was bringing them to Mount Sinai Queens in Astoria when the man, who police say is Catalano, suddenly started repeatedly hitting Madiedo in his head.

A dashboard video camera captured footage of the ride and the attack. Madiedo, who declined medical attention, shared that video with FOX 5 NY.

Earlier this week, Lyft said in a statement that it had banned the person who requested that ride and contacted Madiedo to help him out.

"We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation," Lyft said in the statement.