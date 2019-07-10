< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos href="/web/wnyw/news/youtube-exec-apologizes-for-calling-police-on-black-man-despite-sons-pleas-outside-apartment">YouTube exec apologizes for calling police on black man despite son's pleas outside apartment</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/man-goes-blind-in-right-eye-after-contracting-parasitic-infection-from-showering-in-contacts"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man goes blind in right eye after contracting parasitic infection from showering in contacts"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/man-goes-blind-in-right-eye-after-contracting-parasitic-infection-from-showering-in-contacts">Man goes blind in right eye after contracting parasitic infection from showering in contacts</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/police-pair-punched-struck-74-year-old-man-with-a-chair"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/July10Assault3_1562789750663_7509533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police: Pair punched, struck 74-year-old man with a chair"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/police-pair-punched-struck-74-year-old-man-with-a-chair">Police: Pair punched, struck 74-year-old man with a chair</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/couple-speaks-about-ivf-mix-up-i-m-just-praying-to-god-i-don-t-have-another-son-out-there-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/Glendale_couple_speaks_out_about_IVF_mix_0_7509307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Couple speaks about IVF mix-up: 'I'm just praying to God I don't have another son out there'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/couple-speaks-about-ivf-mix-up-i-m-just-praying-to-god-i-don-t-have-another-son-out-there-">Couple speaks about IVF mix-up: 'I'm just praying to God I don't have another son out there'</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/youtube-exec-apologizes-for-calling-police-on-black-man-despite-sons-pleas-outside-apartment">YouTube exec apologizes for calling police on black man despite son's pleas outside apartment</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/man-goes-blind-in-right-eye-after-contracting-parasitic-infection-from-showering-in-contacts">Man goes blind in right eye after contracting parasitic infection from showering in contacts</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/police-pair-punched-struck-74-year-old-man-with-a-chair">Police: Pair punched, struck 74-year-old man with a chair</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/couple-speaks-about-ivf-mix-up-i-m-just-praying-to-god-i-don-t-have-another-son-out-there-">Couple speaks about IVF mix-up: 'I'm just praying to God I don't have another son out there'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/new-jersey-teens-play-in-ifcpf-world-cup">New Jersey teens play in IFCPF World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/broken-car-door-or-beach-scene-optical-illusion-sparks-social-media-debate">Broken car door or beach scene? Police: Man survives going over Niagara Falls

By FOX 5 NY Staff

Posted Jul 10 2019 04:19PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 04:22PM EDT going over Niagara Falls"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417357238.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417357238");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417357238-417356161"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NIAGARA_PARKS_HORSESHOE_FALLS_FILE_071019_1562789646874_7509361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NIAGARA_PARKS_HORSESHOE_FALLS_FILE_071019_1562789646874_7509361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NIAGARA_PARKS_HORSESHOE_FALLS_FILE_071019_1562789646874_7509361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NIAGARA_PARKS_HORSESHOE_FALLS_FILE_071019_1562789646874_7509361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NIAGARA_PARKS_HORSESHOE_FALLS_FILE_071019_1562789646874_7509361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Horseshoe Falls at Niagara Falls (Courtesy of Niagara Parks)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Horseshoe Falls at Niagara Falls (Courtesy of Niagara Parks)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417357238-417356161" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NIAGARA_PARKS_HORSESHOE_FALLS_FILE_071019_1562789646874_7509361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NIAGARA_PARKS_HORSESHOE_FALLS_FILE_071019_1562789646874_7509361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NIAGARA_PARKS_HORSESHOE_FALLS_FILE_071019_1562789646874_7509361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NIAGARA_PARKS_HORSESHOE_FALLS_FILE_071019_1562789646874_7509361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NIAGARA_PARKS_HORSESHOE_FALLS_FILE_071019_1562789646874_7509361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Horseshoe Falls at Niagara Falls (Courtesy of Niagara Parks)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Horseshoe Falls at Niagara Falls NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - A man who went over a retaining wall on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls somehow survived the harrowing 167-foot plunge, police said.

The man went over Horseshoe Falls at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Niagara Parks Police Service.

Officers then searched the lower part of the Niagara River and found the man sitting on some rocks. His injuries weren't serious, police said, but officers brought him to a hospital for treatment.

Horseshoe Falls, also known as Canadian Falls, is the tallest of the three waterfalls known as Niagara Falls, according to the World Waterfall Database. More News Stories

Secretary Acosta defends 2008 Epstein plea deal

By JILL COLVIN and RICHARD LARDNER, Associated Press

Posted Jul 10 2019 05:22PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 05:24PM EDT

Insisting he got the best deal he could at the time, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Wednesday defended his handling of a sex-trafficking case involving now-jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein as Acosta tried to stave off intensifying Democratic calls for his resignation.

"We believe that we proceeded appropriately," Acosta told reporters at a news conference at Labor Department headquarters, where he retraced steps federal prosecutors took in the case a decade ago when he was U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Wednesday defended his handling of a sex-trafficking case involving now-jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein as Acosta tried to stave off intensifying Democratic calls for his resignation." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Secretary Acosta defends 2008 Epstein plea deal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JILL COLVIN and RICHARD LARDNER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Insisting he got the best deal he could at the time, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Wednesday defended his handling of a sex-trafficking case involving now-jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein as Acosta tried to stave off intensifying Democratic calls for his resignation.</p><p>"We believe that we proceeded appropriately," Acosta told reporters at a news conference at Labor Department headquarters, where he retraced steps federal prosecutors took in the case a decade ago when he was U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Acosta said state authorities had planned to go after Epstein with charges that would have resulted in no jail time until his office intervened and pressed for tougher consequences.

"We did what we did because we wanted to see Epstein go to jail," he said. "That was the focus." He added: "Facts are important and facts are being overlooked."

Tiny kitten rescued from the undercarriage of a police SUV

By FOX 5 NY Staff

Posted Jul 10 2019 04:59PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 05:01PM EDT

An injured stray kitten that got stuck in the undercarriage of a police SUV should make a full recovery.

A man who had found the kitten in the road in Hawthorne flagged down a cop, North Haledon police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tiny kitten rescued from the undercarriage of a police SUV</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An injured stray kitten that got stuck in the undercarriage of a police SUV should make a full recovery.</p><p>A man who had found the kitten in the road in Hawthorne flagged down a cop, North Haledon police said. Patrolman Nicholas Florio stopped to help but the frightened kitten escaped the man's hands and darted under Florio's SUV.

The officer was near the town's Public Works Department, so he slowly drove there to get help.

Flooding swamps New Orleans; possible hurricane coming next

By CHEVEL JOHNSON and JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press

Posted Jul 10 2019 04:33PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 04:34PM EDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A storm swamped New Orleans streets and paralyzed traffic Wednesday as concerns grew that even worse weather was on the way: a possible hurricane that could strike the Gulf Coast and raise the Mississippi River to the brim of the city's protective levees.

The storm was associated with a broad area of disturbed weather in the Gulf that forecasters said was on track to strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flooding swamps New Orleans; possible hurricane coming next</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CHEVEL JOHNSON and JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A storm swamped New Orleans streets and paralyzed traffic Wednesday as concerns grew that even worse weather was on the way: a possible hurricane that could strike the Gulf Coast and raise the Mississippi River to the brim of the city's protective levees.</p><p>The storm was associated with a broad area of disturbed weather in the Gulf that forecasters said was on track to strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend. The system was expected to become a tropical depression by Thursday morning, a tropical storm by Thursday night and a hurricane on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Lines of thunderstorms associated with the system ranged far out in into the Gulf and battered New Orleans, where as much as 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain fell over a three-hour period Wednesday morning, forecasters said. (Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images)" title="1149449084_1562789036374-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>YouTube exec apologizes for calling police on black man despite son's pleas outside apartment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-goes-blind-in-right-eye-after-contracting-parasitic-infection-from-showering-in-contacts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Nick Humphreys, 29, of Shrewsbury, U.K., contracted a rare parasitic infection called Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK) in his right cornea. (Photo Courtesy: PA Real Life via Fox News)" title="Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life THUMN_1562786527924.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man goes blind in right eye after contracting parasitic infection from showering in contacts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-pair-punched-struck-74-year-old-man-with-a-chair"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/July10Assault3_1562789750663_7509533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="July10Assault3_1562789750663.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Pair punched, struck 74-year-old man with a chair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/couple-speaks-about-ivf-mix-up-i-m-just-praying-to-god-i-don-t-have-another-son-out-there-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/Glendale_couple_speaks_out_about_IVF_mix_0_7509307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Glendale_couple_speaks_out_about_IVF_mix_0_20190710191441-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couple speaks about IVF mix-up: 'I'm just praying to God I don't have another son out there'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417357238'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NewOrleansflooding_1562790783609_7509590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NewOrleansflooding_1562790783609_7509590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NewOrleansflooding_1562790783609_7509590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="David&#x20;Fox&#x20;makes&#x20;a&#x20;call&#x20;from&#x20;his&#x20;business&#x20;on&#x20;Poydras&#x20;Street&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;Orleans&#x20;after&#x20;flooding&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;Orleans&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Matthew&#x20;Hinton&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Flooding swamps New Orleans; possible hurricane coming next</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/parents-sue-after-ny-nixes-religious-vaccine-exemption" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/CDC_VACCINE_SYRINGE_FILE_1561671498181_7451787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/CDC_VACCINE_SYRINGE_FILE_1561671498181_7451787_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/CDC_VACCINE_SYRINGE_FILE_1561671498181_7451787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/CDC_VACCINE_SYRINGE_FILE_1561671498181_7451787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/CDC_VACCINE_SYRINGE_FILE_1561671498181_7451787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;CDC&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Parents sue after New York nixes religious vaccine exemption</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/youtube-exec-apologizes-for-calling-police-on-black-man-despite-sons-pleas-outside-apartment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/YouTube%20getty_1562789036374.jpg_7509610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/YouTube%20getty_1562789036374.jpg_7509610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/YouTube%20getty_1562789036374.jpg_7509610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/YouTube%20getty_1562789036374.jpg_7509610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/YouTube%20getty_1562789036374.jpg_7509610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Detail&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;YouTube&#x20;logo&#x20;outside&#x20;the&#x20;YouTube&#x20;Space&#x20;studios&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Olly&#x20;Curtis&#x2f;Future&#x20;Publishing&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>YouTube exec apologizes for calling police on black man despite son's pleas outside apartment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-goes-blind-in-right-eye-after-contracting-parasitic-infection-from-showering-in-contacts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nick&#x20;Humphreys&#x2c;&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Shrewsbury&#x2c;&#x20;U&#x2e;K&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;contracted&#x20;a&#x20;rare&#x20;parasitic&#x20;infection&#x20;called&#x20;Acanthamoeba&#x20;keratitis&#x20;&#x28;AK&#x29;&#x20;in&#x20;his&#x20;right&#x20;cornea&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;PA&#x20;Real&#x20;Life&#x20;via&#x20;Fox&#x20;News&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man goes blind in right eye after contracting parasitic infection from showering in contacts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-survives-going-over-niagara-falls" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NIAGARA_PARKS_HORSESHOE_FALLS_FILE_071019_1562789646874_7509361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NIAGARA_PARKS_HORSESHOE_FALLS_FILE_071019_1562789646874_7509361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NIAGARA_PARKS_HORSESHOE_FALLS_FILE_071019_1562789646874_7509361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NIAGARA_PARKS_HORSESHOE_FALLS_FILE_071019_1562789646874_7509361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/NIAGARA_PARKS_HORSESHOE_FALLS_FILE_071019_1562789646874_7509361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Horseshoe&#x20;Falls&#x20;at&#x20;Niagara&#x20;Falls&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Niagara&#x20;Parks&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man survives going over Niagara Falls</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 