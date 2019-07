- A man who went over a retaining wall on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls somehow survived the harrowing 167-foot plunge, police said.

The man went over Horseshoe Falls at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Niagara Parks Police Service.

Officers then searched the lower part of the Niagara River and found the man sitting on some rocks. His injuries weren't serious, police said, but officers brought him to a hospital for treatment.

Horseshoe Falls, also known as Canadian Falls, is the tallest of the three waterfalls known as Niagara Falls, according to the World Waterfall Database. Water going over the falls travels at about 68 mph, according to Niagara Parks.