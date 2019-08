- Police are searching for a man connected to two sex attacks that occurred in Brooklyn within 10 minutes of each other.

The suspect allegedly snuck up behind a 53-year-old woman near 12th Street and 8th Avenue at roughly 11:50 p.m. and partially pulled down her pants. The woman immediately turned around and yelled at him and he ran away towards Prospect Park West.

Then, at midnight, the same man approached a 40-year-old woman in front of 330 13th Street, pushed her against a car and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim resisted and the suspect ran away yet again.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Authorities released grainy surveillance video of the suspect, he is described as Hispanic, roughly 160 lbs., 5'8" tall with a slim build and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with green lettering on the front, gray sweatpants, a backpack, white sneakers with black laces and a red, white and blue bandana.