Police: Citi Bike rider shoots, injures 2 in Brooklyn class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414282778.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414282778");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414282778_414282137_164284"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414282778_414282137_164284";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414282137","video":"577386","title":"Police%3A%20Citi%20Bike%20rider%20shoots%2C%20injures%202%20in%20Brooklyn","caption":"Video%20of%20the%20suspect%20who%20allegedly%20shot%20two%20people%20while%20riding%20a%20Citi%20Bike%20in%20Brooklyn.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F23%2FPolice__Citi_Bike_rider_shoots__injures__0_7434032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F23%2FPolice__Citi_Bike_rider_shoots__injures_2_in_Bro_577386_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655917507%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DsN1eLvo5ZwOwxyf1phPYm-0jhx0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-citi-bike-rider-shoots-injures-2-in-brooklyn"}},"createDate":"Jun 23 2019 01:05PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414282778_414282137_164284",video:"577386",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/Police__Citi_Bike_rider_shoots__injures__0_7434032_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Video%2520of%2520the%2520suspect%2520who%2520allegedly%2520shot%2520two%2520people%2520while%2520riding%2520a%2520Citi%2520Bike%2520in%2520Brooklyn.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/23/Police__Citi_Bike_rider_shoots__injures_2_in_Bro_577386_1800.mp4?Expires=1655917507&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=sN1eLvo5ZwOwxyf1phPYm-0jhx0",eventLabel:"Police%3A%20Citi%20Bike%20rider%20shoots%2C%20injures%202%20in%20Brooklyn-414282137",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-citi-bike-rider-shoots-injures-2-in-brooklyn"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 23 2019 01:12PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 23 2019 01:05PM EDT
Updated Jun 23 2019 01:23PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/BrooklynBikegunman_1561309558603_7433943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/BrooklynBikegunman_1561309558603_7433943_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/BrooklynBikegunman_1561309558603_7433943_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/BrooklynBikegunman_1561309558603_7433943_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/BrooklynBikegunman_1561309558603_7433943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414282778-414282270" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/BrooklynBikegunman_1561309558603_7433943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/BrooklynBikegunman_1561309558603_7433943_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/BrooklynBikegunman_1561309558603_7433943_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/BrooklynBikegunman_1561309558603_7433943_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/BrooklynBikegunman_1561309558603_7433943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414282778" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Police say a man riding a Citi Bike shot and wounded two people in Brooklyn earlier this month. He then drew a firearm and proceeded to shoot at the victims approximately six times, striking the man once in his right foot and the woman once in her right leg. </p> <p>Both victims were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. </p> <p>Police describe the suspect as a black male, wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, white t-shirt, white sneakers and blue jeans at the time of the shooting.</p> <p>Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The record number of climbers crowding the world's highest mountain this season has left a government cleanup crew grappling with how to clear away everything from abandoned t" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Duncan Sinfield</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 10:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After every party it's time to clean up and Mount Everest is no different. The record number of climbers crowding the world's highest mountain this season has left a government cleanup crew grappling with how to clear away everything from abandoned tents to human waste that threatens drinking water.</p><p>Budget expedition companies charge as little as $30,000 per climber, cutting costs including waste removal. Everest has so much garbage - depleted oxygen cylinders, food packaging, rope - that climbers use the trash as a kind of signpost. But this year's haul from an estimated 700 climbers, guides and porters on the mountain has been a shock to the ethnic Sherpas who worked on the government's cleanup drive this spring.</p><p>Moreover, the tents are littering South Col, or Camp 4, which, at 26,240 feet, is the highest campsite on Everest, just below the summit. The high winds at that elevation have scattered the tents and trash everywhere.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/activists-residents-rally-against-kew-gardens-jail-plan" title="Activists, residents rally against Kew Gardens jail plan" data-articleId="414320610" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/Protest_over_plans_to_build_jail_in_Kew__0_7434433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/Protest_over_plans_to_build_jail_in_Kew__0_7434433_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/Protest_over_plans_to_build_jail_in_Kew__0_7434433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/Protest_over_plans_to_build_jail_in_Kew__0_7434433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/23/Protest_over_plans_to_build_jail_in_Kew__0_7434433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Residents in Kew Gardens protested outside Borough Hall on Sunday to express their frustration over plans to build a new jail in the neighborhood." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Activists, residents rally against Kew Gardens jail plan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 06:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Protesters gathered outside Queens Borough Hall in Kew Gardens on Sunday to express their frustration over beig shut out of the conversation about building a new jail in the neighborhood.</p><p>As part of an effort to close the notorious detention facilities on Rikers Island, the mayor’s office is planning to build a new jail on the site of the Queens Detention Facility on 82nd Avenue. </p><p>However, attendees at the protest said that none of the details of the plan were never discussed with the community first.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/popular-knitting-website-bans-users-from-showing-support-for-trump-sharing-pro-trump-designs" title="Popular knitting website bans users from showing support for Trump, sharing pro-Trump designs" data-articleId="414314877" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/12/knitting_1439382394745_89891_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/12/knitting_1439382394745_89891_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/12/knitting_1439382394745_89891_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/12/knitting_1439382394745_89891_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/12/knitting_1439382394745_89891_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flickr | Ron Wiecki" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Popular knitting website bans users from showing support for Trump, sharing pro-Trump designs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 05:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A popular knitting and crocheting website has decided to ban support of Donald Trump and his administration, saying that support for Trump is equivalent to white supremacy.</p><p>Ravelry made the announcement on Sunday .</p><p>"We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy," the announcement said. "Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 