- Police say a man riding a Citi Bike shot and wounded two people in Brooklyn earlier this month.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on June 7 on Lexington Avenue at Tompkins Avenue in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the victims, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman while riding a Citi Bike. He then drew a firearm and proceeded to shoot at the victims approximately six times, striking the man once in his right foot and the woman once in her right leg.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, white t-shirt, white sneakers and blue jeans at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers website at www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.