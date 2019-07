- After decades behind bars, one of the men behind the brutal murder of a teen girl in Rockland County is out of prison.

Almost 40 years after the murder of Paula Bohovesky, 16, the crime is still on the minds of many who live in Pearl River.

Two men were convicted of raping and killing the aspiring actress on October 28, 1980. One of them is Richard Labarbera, now 66. He was released after serving more than 30 years in prison. As a condition of his release, he is not allowed to live in Rockland County.

Paula's mother, Lois Bohovesky, said she never expected Labarbera to get out of prison because he was on parole when he killed her daughter.

Former Rockland County Legislator John Murphy knew Paula and has been working with her family for decades to see justice served, including forming a nonprofit and Facebook page in Paula's memory. He said he is appalled and disgusted that the state would allow Labarbera to go free.

A spokesperson for the Board of Parole issued a statement to FOX 5 NY.

"Board members must follow statutory requirements which take into consideration many factors, including statements made by victims' families, as well as an individual's criminal history, institutional accomplishments, potential to successfully reintegrate into the community and perceived danger to public safety," the statement read in part.

Robert McCain was also found guilty of murdering Paula. McCain was denied parole last month. Paula's mother, who is now 87, said she will continue her fight to keep him locked up when he has his next parole hearing in 2021.