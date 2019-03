- Students are getting positive reinforcement while painting their school--New Heights Middle School-- in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

It’s part of a program called Publicolor which targets public schools in underserved and underprivileged communities.

Through the program’s paint club, Publicolor recruits students in need offering them academic workshops, tutoring and mentoring with the goal of getting them into college.

Joel Rivera joined the program in high school and is now a sophomore in college. He returned to help younger students.

" I had a lot going on in my life when I joined and they made me feel welcome and there were people who went the extra mile to get to know who I was and made me feel welcome, " said Rivera.

Publicolor’s paint club lasts about two months and impacts all five boroughs.

Irma Epomuceno joined the paint club in 5th grade.

After graduating college, she came to work for Publicolor

"I can relate to these kids," said Irma Epomuceno. "We also paint daycares, police stations, playgrounds and shelters."

"It’s really fun and inspiring," said Shechinah Garcia.