<!-- begin: STORY --> Outage leaves thousands in Queens without power Posted Jul 21 2019 06:24PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 21 2019 06:14PM EDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 06:25PM EDT NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - More than 2,000 residents of the Whitestone neighborhood of Queens are without power after losing power Sunday afternoon. 

Con Ed is currently investigating the cause of the outage, but has warned that some customers may not have their power turned back on until early Monday morning.

This weekend's scorching heat set a record-breaking demand for power, according to Con Ed. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/21/Report_claims_that_MTA_knew_about_comput_0_7538136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/21/Report_claims_that_MTA_knew_about_comput_0_7538136_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/21/Report_claims_that_MTA_knew_about_comput_0_7538136_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/21/Report_claims_that_MTA_knew_about_comput_0_7538136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/21/Report_claims_that_MTA_knew_about_comput_0_7538136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A new report claims that MTA records show that the computerized signal system known as Automatic Train Supervision was flagged for problems at least 13 times since last month." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> Report: MTA knew of computer glitch that caused subway chaos

Posted Jul 21 2019 06:38PM EDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 07:37PM EDT

Friday evening's rush hour meltdown on one of the hottest days of the year is being called a "wake-up call" by riders' advocacy groups, as a new report suggests that the MTA already knew about the computer glitch that is being blamed for the shutdown.

The report claims that MTA records show that the computerized signal system, known as Automatic Train Supervision, was flagged for problems at least 13 times since June. However, the MTA challenges that number.

"There have been two significant interruptions of the MTA's Automatic Train Supervision system in 2019," the MTA said in a statement. "One occurred Marc 21-22, and the other July 19. Those events involved different servers." Puerto Rico governor will not seek re-election, leaves his party

Posted Jul 21 2019 06:28PM EDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 06:39PM EDT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's embattled governor says he will not seek re-election but will not resign as the island's leader, though he will step down as head of his pro-statehood party.

Ricardo Rosselló made the announcement Sunday via a brief Facebook video as hundreds of viewers posted angry messages. He also said he is looking forward to facing the process of impeachment, whose initial stages have begun in Puerto Rico's legislature.

Rosselló is facing public furor over an obscenity-laced online chat that showed the governor and his close advisers insulting women and mocking constituents, including victims of Hurricane Maria. Salads, sandwiches sold at Target recalled due to listeria concerns

Posted Jul 21 2019 03:26PM EDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 03:55PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (FOX 10) — Elevation Foods is voluntarily recalling egg salad, tuna salad, and sandwiches due to listeria concerns. 

Elevations Foods says containers of Archer Farms-brand egg salad, Fresket-brand egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad, and Archer Farms-brand deviled egg sandwiches produced on June 18 have been recalled after possibly being contaminated to listeria. 

The products were manufactured the company's Knoxville, Tennessee facility and shipped to retailers across the country including Target. Featured Videos

Report: MTA knew of computer glitch that caused subway chaos Outage leaves thousands in Queens without power NYPD searching for suspects in string of Queens robberies

The Fox 5 Weather blog Most Recent

Puerto Rico governor will not seek re-election, leaves his party data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/21/GettyImages-897259514_1280x720_1563748037847_7538071_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/21/GettyImages-897259514_1280x720_1563748037847_7538071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/21/GettyImages-897259514_1280x720_1563748037847_7538071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/21/GettyImages-897259514_1280x720_1563748037847_7538071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Puerto Rico governor will not seek re-election, leaves his party</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/outage-leaves-thousands-in-queens-without-power" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> Outage leaves thousands in Queens without power Salads, sandwiches sold at Target recalled due to listeria concerns 'Avengers: Endgame' has passed 'Avatar' as biggest film ever data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/29/Getty%20Avengers%20Engame_1556547244354.jpg_7181944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/29/Getty%20Avengers%20Engame_1556547244354.jpg_7181944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/29/Getty%20Avengers%20Engame_1556547244354.jpg_7181944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/29/Getty%20Avengers%20Engame_1556547244354.jpg_7181944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/29/Getty%20Avengers%20Engame_1556547244354.jpg_7181944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" Heat, humidity grips East Coast as central US sees reprieve data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/21/heat_1503363563424_3950992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/21/heat_1503363563424_3950992_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/21/heat_1503363563424_3950992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/21/heat_1503363563424_3950992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/21/heat_1503363563424_3950992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Heat, humidity grips East Coast as central US sees reprieve</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> 