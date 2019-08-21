A two-year-old girl in Chattanooga, Tennessee may need to have both feet amputated after her babysitter allegedly dipped her feet into scalding water.

Horrific pictures of the girl's feet -- severely burned and blistered-- were shared by her mother to local media outlets.

Jennifer Vaughn, the girl's step-grandmother, was babysitting the child on Aug. 11 when she called the girl's mother to say she should rush home.