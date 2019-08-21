A Tennessee woman was arrested Monday for allegedly pouring scalding water on a 2-year-old girl’s feet because she said she was having “a bad day,” according to the family and officials.
Jennifer Vaughn, 53, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated child abuse, after the Aug. 11 incident in Rhea County, Tennessee, when she was watching Kaylee, 2. Vaughn is the girl's step-grandmother. The child was rushed to a local hospital and then taken to a burn center in Georgia, Fox Chattanooga reported .
Kaylee’s mother, Brittany Smith, told the station that the damage to her daughter’s skin was burned so badly that the skin grafts might not take.