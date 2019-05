- The NYPD released video of a horrific beating on a subway train. Police don't know when or where this attack happened or who the victim is.

Detectives hope that someone who either witnessed the attack or recognizes the victim will come forward to help cops get the man justice

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted a plea for help: "Your help is needed to identify those responsible for the heinous attack of a young person aboard @MTA subway car @NYPDTransit. If you ANY information at all about this vicious attack, please contact @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS (8477) all calls are anonymous."

You can also report tips on nypdcrimestoppers.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.