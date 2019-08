- The NYPD is on the lookout for two men who allegedly impersonated police during a robbery on July 14.

Authorities say that the suspects knocked on the door of the 42-year-old male victim near Amsterdam Avenue and West 153rd Street, displaying shields around their necks and claiming to be law enforcement. When the victim opened the door, the suspects displayed guns and forced their way into the apartment, tying up the victim and another 19-year-old woman who were inside. The suspects then took various items of jewelry from inside of the apartment before running away.

The suspects are described as follows:

A Hispanic male, 35-40 years old with a slim build. Last seen wearing a dark jacket and pants with a dark baseball cap.

A Hispanic male, 35-40 years old, 5’7” with a heavy build and a beard. Last seen wearing a dark suit with a baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.