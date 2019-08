- UPDATE: The Missing Child Alert for Alijah James has been canceled. Original story below.

The NYPD has issued a missing child alert for an 18-year-old from Queens.

Authorities say that Alijah James was last seen on 138th Road at approximately 11:00 p.m. on August 14 driving a 2019 gray Hyundai Sonata with New York registration JDY-3895. James is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention.

James is described as a black male, standing 6'0" tall and 145 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white pants, black flip flops and no shirt. Police say that James may have traveled to Oceanside in Nassau County.

If you see James, the NYPD is asking you to call them at 718-776-9116, or to call 9-1-1.