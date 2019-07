- The NYPD is asking for assistance identifying a gunman seen on surveillance footage shooting another man in Harlem.

According to police, the unidentified man approached the 30-year-old victim in front of 170 West 123rd Street and got into a brief altercation before shooting the victim in the stomach and running away.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

The unidentified man is described as a black male, wearing a baseball hat, white t-shirt and track pants.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) for for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.