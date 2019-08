- The NYPD says it is searching for Larry Griffin, 26, of West Virginia, in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday.

The empty rice cookers lead to an evacuation of the Fulton St. subway station at about 7 a.m. and the disruption of several subway lines at the height of the morning commute.

Senior NYPD official John Miller said Griffin was seen on video taking the rice cookers out of a shopping cart and leaving them on the ground.

"He places the pressure cooker on the upper level and then on the lower level," said Miller. "Not a suspect but certainly someone we want to speak with. Because of the timing and the placement of the items, we're carrying this right now as a hoax device. That's the investigative category. But we need to identify him, talk with him. We need more information from him."

At around 9 a.m., police reported they were on the scene of a third pressure cooker about two miles away in the area of West 16th St. and 7th Ave. Less than an hour later, it was also deemed to be safe.

"It is possible that somebody put out a bunch of items in the trash today and this guy picked them up and discarded them. It is possible that this was an intentional act, and we have a couple of steps to go," said Miller.

The Fulton St. subway station was evacuated at around 7 a.m. after police were notified of reports of two suspicious devices on a platform.

"Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices. Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations," wrote the NYPD Counterterrorism division via Twitter.

"The suspicion is that they were placed there to suggest that they were electronic devices and possible bombs," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo to a local radio station.

All three cookers were the same make, year and model. They were found to be harmless.

Pressure cookers have been used to make bombs in the past.

In 2013, pressure cookers packed with explosives killed three people and injured hundreds when a pair of Islamic extremists detonated them during the Boston Marathon.

In September 2016, a pressure-cooker bomb went off in Chelsea, injuring 30 people.

In 2017, would-be suicide attacker Akayed Ullah set off a homemade pipe bomb in an underground passageway at the Times Square subway station during rush hour, seriously injuring himself.

SkyFox was overhead the Fulton St. station as a large police response was visible from the street as well as outside the William St. station.

As a result of the investigation, subway service was suspended on the No.2 and No. 3 lines.

The 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J and Z trains were skipping Fulton St.

Straphangers headed to lower Manhattan were advised to use the N, Q, R, or W train service.

Residual delays from street closures and the subway service disruption were anticipated in lower Manhattan and Chelsea.

The NYPD is looking to locate and identify this individual who's wanted for questioning in regard to the suspicious items inside the Fulton Street subway station this morning in Lower Manhattan. Contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info — alert a cop or call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/OFTJgPv2sw — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) August 16, 2019

#NYPD needs ur helping in finding this man connected to suspicious packages left at Fulton St. subway station & in Chelsea this morning. #subway #suspiciouspackage ⁦@fox5ny⁩ pic.twitter.com/Bndg5pSXXi — Linda Schmidt (@LSchmidtFox5) August 16, 2019

Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices.



Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations. pic.twitter.com/Y32I9DFEDf — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 16, 2019

Twitter user @_i_Ruben_ shared photos that appeared to be from the scene as it unfolded at about 7 a.m.. @_i_Ruben_ wrote that he was aboard a subway car when it was evacuated at Fulton St.

I was in one on the subway trains



They evacuated everyone out pic.twitter.com/LKjaODaN73 — Ruben (@_i_Ruben_) August 16, 2019

A lot of police, a lot of confusion



No one 43ally knows what's going on, police aren't saying much



Traffic is still flowing through the intersection of Fulton and William @NYPDCT on the scene too pic.twitter.com/rPBnTGG3ha — Ruben (@_i_Ruben_) August 16, 2019

There are service changes and delays in 2 and 3 train service while NYPD conducts an investigation at Fulton St. Details at https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 16, 2019

Officers are responding to the Fulton Street subway complex for reports of two suspicious packages. Please avoid the area, utilize alternate routes, and tune into @NYCTSubway for latest on service changes. pic.twitter.com/oEf1Gk5xhv — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 16, 2019

With the Associated Press