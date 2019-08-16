< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424108209" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424108209" data-article-version="1.0">NYPD hunts for W. NYPD hunts for W. Va man after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan Va man after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424108209.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424108209");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424108209_424227531_140010"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="424227531" data-video-posted-date="Aug 16 2019 07:09PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/NYPD_searching_for_person_of_interest_in_0_7598574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>NYPD searching for person of interest in suspicious package subway scare</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="424198761" data-video-posted-date="Aug 16 2019 05:12PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/NYPD_searching_for_person_of_interest_af_0_7598159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>NYPD searching for person of interest after pressure cooker scare</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="424116211" data-video-posted-date="Aug 16 2019 08:47AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/NYPD_RiceCookerSuspect1_081619_1565967599950_7597267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>2 pressure cookers lead to subway evacuation</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424108209_424227531_140010";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424227531","video":"595639","title":"NYPD%20searching%20for%20person%20of%20interest%20in%20suspicious%20package%20subway%20scare","caption":"Police%20say%20they%20are%20seeking%20Larry%20Griffin%2C%20a%20man%20from%20West%20Virginia%20in%20connection%20to%20the%20placing%20of%20several%20rice%20cookers%20in%20Manhattan%20that%20sparked%20a%20rush-hour%20scare%20Friday%20morning.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F16%2FNYPD_searching_for_person_of_interest_in_0_7598574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F16%2FNYPD_searching_for_person_of_interest_in_suspici_595639_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660604944%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DwlFPMTc-aVeueQ1HmGzL1QmbpxA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fnypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station"}},"createDate":"Aug 16 2019 07:09PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]},{"id":"424198761","video":"595581","title":"NYPD%20searching%20for%20person%20of%20interest%20after%20pressure%20cooker%20scare","caption":"The%20NYPD%20has%20released%20a%20photo%20of%20a%20person%20of%20interest%20wanted%20for%20questioning%20after%20they%20left%20a%20suspicious%20package%20a%20Manhattan%20subway%20station.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F16%2FNYPD_searching_for_person_of_interest_af_0_7598159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F16%2FNYPD_searching_for_person_of_interest_after_pres_595581_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660597948%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DeoMg9JPZGtigmGgcGcEdtYbJFQs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fnypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station"}},"createDate":"Aug 16 2019 05:12PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]},{"id":"424116211","video":"595420","title":"2%20pressure%20cookers%20lead%20to%20subway%20evacuation","caption":"%3Cp%3EThe%20NYPD%20gave%20the%20all-clear%20Friday%20morning%20at%20the%20Fulton%20St.%20subway%20station%20where%20two%20pressure%20cookers%20were%20discovered.%3C%2Fp%3E","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F16%2FNYPD_RiceCookerSuspect1_081619_1565967599950_7597267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F16%2F2_pressure_cookers_lead_to_subway_evacuation_595420_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660567675%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D9p6btEIQ7KZ5g6MrE0s-jmLBl4s","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fnypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station"}},"createDate":"Aug 16 2019 08:47AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424108209_424227531_140010",video:"595639",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/NYPD_searching_for_person_of_interest_in_0_7598574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Police%2520say%2520they%2520are%2520seeking%2520Larry%2520Griffin%252C%2520a%2520man%2520from%2520West%2520Virginia%2520in%2520connection%2520to%2520the%2520placing%2520of%2520several%2520rice%2520cookers%2520in%2520Manhattan%2520that%2520sparked%2520a%2520rush-hour%2520scare%2520Friday%2520morning.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/16/NYPD_searching_for_person_of_interest_in_suspici_595639_1800.mp4?Expires=1660604944&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=wlFPMTc-aVeueQ1HmGzL1QmbpxA",eventLabel:"2%20pressure%20cookers%20lead%20to%20subway%20evacuation-424227531",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fnypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 5 NY STAFF, Linda Schmidt
Posted Aug 16 2019 07:32AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 16 2019 07:09PM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 07:12PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424108209-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424108209-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424108209-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> The NYPD was searching for a person of interest in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424108209-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/NYPD_PressureCookerSplit_081619_1565958714440_7596926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424108209-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="NYPD_PressureCookerSplit_081619_1565958714440.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/NYPD_RiceCookerSuspect1_081619_1565967599950_7597267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424108209-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="NYPD_RiceCookerSuspect1_081619_1565967599950.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/ChrisTuttle_PressureCookerChelsea_081619_1565960818705_7596964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424108209-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ChrisTuttle_PressureCookerChelsea_081619_1565960818705.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-424108209-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The NYPD was searching for a person of interest in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday." title="rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The NYPD was searching for a person of interest in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/NYPD_PressureCookerSplit_081619_1565958714440_7596926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The NYPD gave the all-clear Friday morning at the Fulton St. subway station where two pressure cookers were discovered. (NYPD)" title="NYPD_PressureCookerSplit_081619_1565958714440.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The NYPD gave the all-clear Friday morning at the Fulton St. subway station where two pressure cookers were discovered. (NYPD)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/NYPD_RiceCookerSuspect1_081619_1565967599950_7597267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The NYPD says the man seen in these photos is a person of interest in connection with the rice cookers found inside the Fulton St. subway station. (NYPD)" title="NYPD_RiceCookerSuspect1_081619_1565967599950.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The NYPD says the man seen in these photos is a person of interest in connection with the rice cookers found inside the Fulton St. subway station. (NYPD)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/ChrisTuttle_PressureCookerChelsea_081619_1565960818705_7596964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police cordoned off the area of West 16th St. and 7th Ave. after a pressure cooker was found next to a garbage can. Two pressure cookers were found on a subway platform earlier in the morning. (Photo credit Chris Tuttle)" title="ChrisTuttle_PressureCookerChelsea_081619_1565960818705.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police cordoned off the area of West 16th St. and 7th Ave. after a pressure cooker was found next to a garbage can. Two pressure cookers were found on a subway platform earlier in the morning. ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The NYPD was searching for a person of interest in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday." title="rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/NYPD_PressureCookerSplit_081619_1565958714440_7596926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The NYPD gave the all-clear Friday morning at the Fulton St. subway station where two pressure cookers were discovered. (NYPD)" title="NYPD_PressureCookerSplit_081619_1565958714440.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/NYPD_RiceCookerSuspect1_081619_1565967599950_7597267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The NYPD says the man seen in these photos is a person of interest in connection with the rice cookers found inside the Fulton St. subway station. (NYPD)" title="NYPD_RiceCookerSuspect1_081619_1565967599950.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/ChrisTuttle_PressureCookerChelsea_081619_1565960818705_7596964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Police cordoned off the area of West 16th St. and 7th Ave. after a pressure cooker was found next to a garbage can. Two pressure cookers were found on a subway platform earlier in the morning. (Photo credit Chris Tuttle)" title="ChrisTuttle_PressureCookerChelsea_081619_1565960818705.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station" data-title="NYPD hunts for W. Va man after rice cooker scare" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station" addthis:title="NYPD hunts for W. Va man after rice cooker scare" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20NY\x20STAFF\x20\x2cLinda\x20Schmidt\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424108209" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - The NYPD says it is searching for Larry Griffin, 26, of West Virginia, in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday.</p><p>The empty rice cookers lead to an evacuation of the Fulton St. subway station at about 7 a.m. and the disruption of several subway lines at the height of the morning commute.</p><p>Senior NYPD official John Miller said Griffin was seen on video taking the rice cookers out of a shopping cart and leaving them on the ground.</p><p>"He places the pressure cooker on the upper level and then on the lower level," said Miller. "Not a suspect but certainly someone we want to speak with. Because of the timing and the placement of the items, we're carrying this right now as a hoax device. That's the investigative category. But we need to identify him, talk with him. We need more information from him."</p><p>At around 9 a.m., police reported they were on the scene of a third pressure cooker about two miles away in the area of West 16th St. and 7th Ave. Less than an hour later, it was also deemed to be safe.</p><p>"It is possible that somebody put out a bunch of items in the trash today and this guy picked them up and discarded them. It is possible that this was an intentional act, and we have a couple of steps to go," said Miller. </p><p>The Fulton St. subway station was evacuated at around 7 a.m. after police were notified of reports of two suspicious devices on a platform.</p><p>"Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices. Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations," wrote the NYPD Counterterrorism division via Twitter.</p><p>"The suspicion is that they were placed there to suggest that they were electronic devices and possible bombs," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo to a local radio station. </p><p>All three cookers were the same make, year and model. They were found to be harmless.</p><p>Pressure cookers have been used to make bombs in the past.</p><p>In 2013, pressure cookers packed with explosives killed three people and injured hundreds when a pair of Islamic extremists detonated them during the Boston Marathon.</p><p>In September 2016, a pressure-cooker bomb went off in Chelsea, injuring 30 people. </p><p>In 2017, would-be suicide attacker Akayed Ullah set off a homemade pipe bomb in an underground passageway at the Times Square subway station during rush hour, seriously injuring himself. </p><p>SkyFox was overhead the Fulton St. station as a large police response was visible from the street as well as outside the William St. station.</p><p>As a result of the investigation, subway service was suspended on the No.2 and No. 3 lines.</p><p>The 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J and Z trains were skipping Fulton St.</p><p>Straphangers headed to lower Manhattan were advised to use the N, Q, R, or W train service.</p><p>Residual delays from street closures and the subway service disruption were anticipated in lower Manhattan and Chelsea.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">The NYPD is looking to locate and identify this individual who's wanted for questioning in regard to the suspicious items inside the Fulton Street subway station this morning in Lower Manhattan. Contact <a href="https://twitter.com/NYPDTips?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYPDTips</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/800577TIPS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#800577TIPS</a> with info — alert a cop or call 911 if you see him. <a href="https://t.co/OFTJgPv2sw">pic.twitter.com/OFTJgPv2sw</a></p> — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) <a href="https://twitter.com/NYPDChiefofDept/status/1162376593521696768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 16, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYPD</a> needs ur helping in finding this man connected to suspicious packages left at Fulton St. subway station & in Chelsea this morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/subway?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#subway</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/suspiciouspackage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#suspiciouspackage</a> ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fox5ny</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/Bndg5pSXXi">pic.twitter.com/Bndg5pSXXi</a></p> — Linda Schmidt (@LSchmidtFox5) <a href="https://twitter.com/LSchmidtFox5/status/1162385974443352064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 16, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="445" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FFOX5NY%2Fvideos%2F650441915473918%2F&show_text=1&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices.



Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations. pic.twitter.com/Y32I9DFEDf — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 16, 2019

Twitter user @_i_Ruben_ shared photos that appeared to be from the scene as it unfolded at about 7 a.m.. @_i_Ruben_ wrote that he was aboard a subway car when it was evacuated at Fulton St.

I was in one on the subway trains



They evacuated everyone out pic.twitter.com/LKjaODaN73 — Ruben (@_i_Ruben_) August 16, 2019

A lot of police, a lot of confusion



No one 43ally knows what's going on, police aren't saying much



Traffic is still flowing through the intersection of Fulton and William @NYPDCT on the scene too pic.twitter.com/rPBnTGG3ha — Ruben (@_i_Ruben_) August 16, 2019

There are service changes and delays in 2 and 3 train service while NYPD conducts an investigation at Fulton St. Details at https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 16, 2019

Officers are responding to the Fulton Street subway complex for reports of two suspicious packages. Please avoid the area, utilize alternate routes, and tune into @NYCTSubway for latest on service changes. pic.twitter.com/oEf1Gk5xhv — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 16, 2019

With the Associated Press

