- The NYPD is searching for two men who allegedly committed an armed robbery in the Bronx on Wednesday.

According to the NYPD, two suspects entered a deli at 4188 Barnes Avenue, approached an employee and displayed a firearm. One of the suspects then went behind the counter and took $900 from the register before both ran away.

The suspects are described as:

A black male, approximately 20-25 years old with a slim build, last seen wearing a black sweater with a gray hoodie and his face covered halfway with a black bandana.

A black male, approximately 20-25 years old with a medium build, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and his face covered halfway with a blue bandana.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.