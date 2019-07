- A police pursuit of a CitiBike rider through the East Village ended in a crash in front of Tompkins Square Park and has led some to question if the officer’s actions were too aggressive.

Video taken on social media by witness Garvey Rich shows the bicycle wedged in the police car’s wheel well after a collision.

“It looked like a cop car cut off a bike rider who was in the bike lane and jammed their bike into another car and their car,” Rich said.

The NYPD says that the officer was following a cyclist down St. Mark’s Place, who officers at the scene described to be riding recklessly. However, witnesses like Rich say that the officers’ actions may have been too aggressive and could have resulted in someone getting hurt.

In a statement, the NYPD said that the cyclist, who jumped off of his bike before the collision, was fined for committing multiple traffic infractions.