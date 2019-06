A detail including the badge and shield of one of the newest members of the New York City police is seen during his graduation ceremony, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) A detail including the badge and shield of one of the newest members of the New York City police is seen during his graduation ceremony, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

- A New York City police officer has died in a suspected suicide, the fourth such death in the department this month.

Police say the off-duty officer was found dead late Wednesday at his Hicksville, Long Island, home.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill has declared a mental health crisis in the department amid a recent spate of officer suicides.

He has sent messages reminding officers of available resources and urging them to seek help .

Deputy Chief Steven Silks was found dead in a police vehicle in Queens on June 5.

Detective Joseph Calabrese was found the next day at a Brooklyn beach.

Eight days later, 29-year-old officer Michael Caddy killed himself on Staten Island.