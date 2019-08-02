If traveling all the way to Jones Beach or Far Rockaway to feel the sand between your toes is just too far, good news! Manhattan is about to get its first beach along the waterfront at the end of Little West 12th Street.

The new park will also feature kayaking access into the Hudson River, a sports field, a salt marsh and a picnic area, all of which should be a huge upgrade from the sanitation depot it used to be.

The people behind the park say they want to create a habitat that connects people to the river and local wildlife. Making the park a reality has been 20 years of work, but it wasn't until just last year that they were able to assemble the $60M needed to finish the project, so by 2022, you'll be able to feel the sand between your toes without leaving Manhattan.