Staff allegedly held sex parties at NYCHA complex

- Residents of NYCHA's sprawling 29-building Thave been through a lot: no heat in the winter, ongoing mold and lead paint issues, and now another troubling situation: alleged on-site consensual sex parties as well as sexual abuse allegations.

"Staff was transferred due to sexual allegations from to supervisory staff engaging in those activities with their subordinates," said Monique Johnson, the president of the resident association.3

Sources told me that the main concern was with three supervisors (two men and one woman) and numerous employees, both men and women. Sources said that while much of the alleged sexual activity was on site and consensual, a worker who tried to opt out was threatened with retaliation.

Johnson said that her investigation convinced her something was wrong.

"There was a lot of talk going on and I began to ask questions," she said.

Johnson brought her concerns to Acting NYCHA General Manager Vito Mustaciulo, who took swift action and transferred the entire management staff.

"We've had long-standing concerns about management and performance issues at Throggs Neck," NYCHA spokesperson Robin Levine said. "Those concerns, coupled with troubling allegations of misconduct, are why the staff was reassigned."

State Sen. Jeff Klein, a longtime resident advocate, said this is adding insult to injury and that "enough is enough." He said that if the allegations are proven to be true, the employees should be fired.

It is clear to everyone here that the new general manager wanted to send a strong message that mismanagement will not be tolerated.